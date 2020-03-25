Who is ready for the new season of Keeping up with the Kardashians?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series mainly focuses on the Kardashian sisters, their half-sisters, parents Kris and Caitlyn and their brother. The series has successfully completed seventeen seasons and the eighteenth season premiers on Thursday 26th March 2020. Also, Kris Jenner confirmed that filing for the nineteenth season has begun.

Kim Kardashian announced about the premiere of the new season on her Instagram page. Well, the show has everything, from affection among the sisters to ugly fights among them and from the appearance of their respective dates to pulling pranks, it has all. Now that most parts of the world are under lockdown, this season will surely help in keeping us entertained inside our houses as it has a lot of drama involved. This series has received mixed reviews over the years but it is fun to watch.

