who-is-queen-bee-on-the-masked-singer?

The Masked Singer has the nation hooked to guessing who each hidden star really is.

With Queen Bee currently one of the favourites on a part of her stunning voice, whose face is hidden under the extravagant head piece?

The Masked Singer – Which celebrity is behind the mask? Theories and clues revealed

The judges were completely torn over who she could possibly be, with Jonathan Ross pondering if Margot Robbie was on stage, Rita Ora guessing if her pal Charlie XCX was masked, and Ken Jeong opting for Olivia Colman.

However, viewers have been buzzing around her pre-performance VT and have come up with some strong theories, including Nicola Roberts – see which ones RadioTimes.com thinks have legs.

Is Queen Bee Nicola Roberts?

Many fans were completely positive they’d cracked the code and it was in fact, Nicola Roberts they were listening to.

The former Girls Aloud star is no stranger to the stage and it was clear Queen Bee was a confident performer.

Furthermore, she is known for her Liverpudlian accent which was crystal clear through the voice changer.

The full stop in the argument comes from the fact Nicola was actually a wild card on Posters: The Rivals… convinced?

Is Queen Bee Jesy Nelson?

Having originally auditioned for The X Factor as a solo artist, Nelson was brought back to be part of group Rhythmix, which soon became Little Mix – arguably making her a wild card.

She also acted when she was younger, previously starring as an extra in the Harry Potter franchise.

More recently, Nelson has positioned herself as an activist after her emotional documentary on trolling and mental health.

Is Queen Bee Charlotte Church?

Charlotte Church (©GETTY)

Before singing, Queen Bee said she started her career quite young and was previously seen as a “wild card”.

She also explained how she has had several accents across the years, ranging from American to Scouse.

Immediately, many were convinced she was Charlotte Church, who rose to fame when she was just a small child, but the singer was quick to tweet out her defence, insisting she was not the bee.

Is Queen Bee Maisie Williams?

A couple of viewers thought they’d seen Maisie Williams’ first singing performance on TV over the weekend.

The Arya Stark actress shot to fame when she was young, which fits the clue.

What’s more, she was seemingly one of the winners of Game of Thrones after that finale, so Queen Bee’s crown could be a nod to that.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January at 7pm on ITV