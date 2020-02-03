who-is-priscilla-anyabu?-get-to-know-love-island-new-girl-from-battersea

Another model is about the enter the Love Island villa when Casa Amor opens its doors this evening (Monday, February 3).

Priscilla Anyabu is no stranger to the world of celebrity thanks to her work, which has seen her feature in glamorous fashion shoots and Afrobeat music videos.

A former Miss Face of Africa, Priscilla reckons her “likability” will get her far in the villa this year and she also shares a connection with ex-Casa Amor Islander Jourdan Raine.

With the university graduate ready to set Love Island pulses racing, here’s all you need to know about Priscilla Anyabu…

Who is Priscilla Anyabu?

Priscilla is a 25-year-old graduate from Brunel University who splits her time between working as a model and as a director of operations for emPawa Arica in the city, according to her LinkedIn.

A former winner of Miss Face of Africa, Priscilla’s work as a model has step in front of the camera for Avlon, Babyliss, Nubian Skin and Black Beauty & Hair magazine.

The Londoner has also appeared in a number of music videos, including ones for Fuse ODG and Wretch 32.

Battersea-based Priscilla rates herself a strong 8/10 with great eyes.

“I think I look good,” she says. “I’ve got likability, it’s easy for me to meet and get on with new people.”

Describing herself as “outgoing, kind and stylish,” Priscilla says her “personality and spirit” will help get her far this year.

Priscilla also knows Jourdan Raine from Love Island 2019, who also entered the show as a Casa Amor Islander and made the move to the main villa last year.

However, she admits she has a tendency to speak at the wrong times and says she will “do too much for people who wouldn’t necessarily do the same back.”

Is Priscilla on Instagram?

Of course she is. Alongside her many modelling shots are more candid photos of Priscilla letting her hair down with friends and family.

She also likes to keep her followers entertained with a number of light-hearted TikTok videos.

Priscilla also appears to enjoy a jet-set lifestyle, having visited Miami, California and the British Virgin Islands recently.

What is Priscilla’s type?

Despite saying she doesn’t have a type, Priscilla says she likes a “built physique, muscular, tall” man with a nice smile, good teeth and a “warming spirit” – whatever that means.

Mind your Ps and Qs if you’re going on a date with Priscilla as good manners prevail… that said, the Islanders who have taken her fancy this year are Mike Boateng, Nas Majeed and Luke Mabbott, while her celebrity crush is Justin Timberlake because “he’s got better with age, like a fine wine.”

Not keen on dating apps or blind dates, the model hates “stinky attitudes, bad teeth and bad breath” – so hopefully the boys remember their Colgate in the villa.

And first dates? Priscilla prefers something sporty so she can judge whether you are competitive enough.

What has Priscilla said about the villa?

“All is fair in love and war” – she says, although she will do her “bit” respectfully.

“As long as no one is anyone’s girlfriend, I feel like they’re up for grabs,” she says. “We all know what we’ve come to the villa for, I don’t have loyalty to anyone when I first meet them.”

