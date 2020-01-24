who-is-pierce-harris-and-why-did-he-kill-graham-foster-in-emmerdale?

Emmerdale viewers were left reeling this week when character Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) made a shocking return to the soap to murder Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) in a surprise twist few saw coming.

‘Pierce is back in Emmerdale to ruffle even more feathers,’ actor Jonathan revealed.

‘The whole thing has been shrouded in immense secrecy – not even some of the cast knew,’ he said about his return.

‘We thought we’d seen the last of Piece a few years ago…but he’s back!’

So who is Pierce Harris and why did he return to kill Graham Foster in Emmerdale?

Who is Pierce Harris in Emmerdale?

Despite Emmerdale teasing a line up of different suspects in Graham’s murder, the true assailant turned out to be Pierce Harris.

Fans of the show will know Pierce as Rhona Goskirks (Zoe Henry)’s ex-husband, who was imprisoned back in 2017 for raping Rhona on their wedding day.

Although the nasty character was given a five year sentence for his attack on Rhona, it was revealed last year that he had been released on parole.

This came a terrible news to Rhona, who was horrified and made the decision to leave the village.

Before his marriage to Rhona, Pierce had been married to teaching assistant Tess (Nicola Stephenson), who was run over by Kirin Kotecha in a drink driving accident in 2016.

Why did Pierce Harris kill Graham Foster in Emmerdale?

Although Pierce is Rhona’s ex-husband and the character may well harbour a grudge against Graham for being Rhona’s new partner, Pierce’s exact reasons for killing Graham remain a mystery for now.

However, during tonight’s episode we will finally see exactly what happened to Graham during his final day in the Dales – as well as the sequence of events that led to his murder.

Pierce’s motive for murdering Rhona’s partner will no doubt come to light in the episode, which will also feature a flashback showing that Graham actually tracked Pierce down following his release from prison last month.

What was said between the characters when they came face-to-face will all be revealed in due course.

Emmerdale continues tonight, Friday 24 January, at 7pm on ITV.

