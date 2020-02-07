Who is Phillip Schofield's wife Stephanie Lowe and how many kids does she have with the This Morning host?

Phillip Schofield has hailed his wife Steph for being “the kindest soul I’ve ever met” after coming out as gay.

On Friday morning, the This Morning presenter announced his news in a moving statement, in which he praised his wife for her “incredible” support.

The couple have two grown-up daughters and Schofield also said they have been “astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.”

“Both mine and Steph’s entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support,” he wrote. “Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.”

Who is Stephanie Lowe? Here’s everything you need to know about her…

Phillip Schofield – In pictures

Who is Stephanie Lowe?

Schofield and Lowe have been married for nearly 27 years, after getting hitched at Scotland’s Ackergill Tower in 1993.

The 55-year-old met Schofield while she was a production assistant at the BBC and he was working on children’s television.

The veteran TV presenter revealed on This Morning that he proposed completely naked. Speaking of the proposal and the engagement ring, he said: “It was in an advent calendar and you could put your own thing into the little boxes.

“Then on the given day I’d chosen I put the engagement ring in and when she opened it I hopped out of bed starkers and got down on one knee.”

In 2017, she appeared in her husband’s travel show, Schofield’s South African Adventure. The three part TV series marked the duo’s first ever joint TV appearance.

She has since appeared on How to Spend It Well At Christmas a number of times.

Speaking of his wife, Schofield said: “She worked in television years ago, that was how we met, so she can do it, she just doesn’t want to these days.

“She will only film with me. She got more into it as we went along.”

How many children does she have with Phillip Schofield?

Decades of marriage: Schofield and Lowe got hitched in 1993 (Getty)

The couple have two children together, Molly and Ruby. Molly is the eldest at 26 years old and also works in the entertainment industry as an assistant talent manager.

Ruby is 23 years old and according to her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Leeds Becket university with a 2:1 in psychology in 2017.

She also has spent a month completing work experience at ITV.