Who is Paige Turley? Lewis Capaldi's ex and Winter Love Island hopeful coupled up with Finley Tapp

Confirmed Winter Love Island star Paige Turley has revealed she used to date Scottish singer-songwriter and all-round funny guy, Lewis Capaldi.

The blonde bombshell, 22, who hails from West Lothian let slip that she went out with the Someone You Love hitmaker when she was around 17 or 18.

Speaking about their relationship and why it ended, Turley commented: “We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Turley, who is a singer herself, also starred on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, at the age of 14. She sang a rendition of Birdy’s Skinny Love, which got presenters Ant and Dec emotional on the sidelines.

(ITV)

Two years on from her BGT stint, Paige started going out with Capaldi, now 23.

While Lewis’ songs from his chart-topping album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent are said to be about a painful breakup, Paige’s account is that things ended on a positive note, so presumably she is not the former flame the songs are written about.

She’s also described her type to be “talk, dark and handsome”. Her ideal man would also be “witty with a bit of banter and something about him.”

Paige was joined in the villa by Rochelle Humes’ little sister Sophie Piper, who works as a medical PA in Essex.

Who has Paige coupled-up with in the villa?

Paige was coupled-up with ‘the heir to Lanhydrock House and Polzeath Beach’ himself, Ollie Williams.

However it did not last long for poor old Ollie with Paige quickly admitting she didn’t feel any romantic connections with her partner.

But not long after that Ollie decided to quit the villa after admitting he still had feelings for someone else, leaving Paige single.

However it picked up for Paige after that when new boy Finley Tapp decided to couple up with her, with the two sharing a kiss shortly after.

Finley proved his loyalty to Paige when he returned from Casa Amor by himself, and Paige seemed delighted to have her man back by her side.

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday January 12, at 9pm.