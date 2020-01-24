who-is-on-the-graham-norton-show-this-week?

The guests for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton show have been announced, with a stellar line-up that includes two of Britain’s most beloved stars and two of the US’s favourite Hollywood names.

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted talk show are national treasures Patrick Stewart, who is back in his old spaceship’s captain seat, and Jennifer Saunders. They are joined by Just Mercy co-stars Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver) and Michael B Jordan (Black Panther). Music will be provided by Michael Kiwanuka.

Stewart will be discussing his return to the Star Trek franchise after twenty years in the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. The X-Men and Logan star has been very secretive about it thus far, so let’s hope Graham charms some more details out of him.

Absolutely Fabulous’ Saunders will be joining him on the red sofa to chat about her upcoming role in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller The Stranger, a departure from the actress’s usual comedy roles.

Jordan and Foxx both star in legal drama Just Mercy, which is based on a true story. Jordan plays civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson while Fox is ‘Johnny D’ McMillan, a man wrongfully accused of murdering a white woman.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10: 35pm on Friday 17th January 2020.