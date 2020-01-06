who-is-on-monday-night-football?-sky-sports-listings-for-mnf-games

You’ve had a rough start to the working week, but it’s okay, there’s football on the TV – Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher provide the perfect tonic to an unhappy Monday with most weeks featuring a primetime Premier League game to ease the pain of starting a fresh week in the office.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including fixtures coming up and how to watch on TV and online.

No game on Monday 23rd December.

All 8: 00pm kick-offs UK time

17th February: Chelsea v Man Utd

24th February: Liverpool v West Ham

You can watch MNF games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Find out more about the best Sky packages

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.