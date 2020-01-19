who-is-octopus-on-the-masked-singer?-all-the-clues-and-theories-so-far…

The Masked Singer has already unmasked four of its celebrities – but eight are still under wraps as they hang on to their places in the competition.

And among those who has managed to keep their mask on is Octopus – who narrowly missed out on having to reveal their identity on Saturday night after landing in the sing-off with Tree.

There’s been no shortage of clues as to who they are – but just who might be hiding behind that colourful exterior?

Read on for all those theories and clues…

Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer?

Octopus made a big impact on their first appearance with their rendition of the Little Mermaid song Part Of Your World.

They described themselves as ‘bubbly, happy and always on the go’ as well as being ‘leggy’ and having some connection with the catwalk – as well as admitting to loving weight-training following their first performance.

However the plot thickened even more when Octopus performed again on Saturday night – with clues including a reference to fish and chips, signing a record-breaking deal, and a possible appearance on The Apprentice – and then there was that subtle glimpse of a photo of Neighbours-era Jason Donovan sticking out of a wallet, suggesting we could be looking at an Australian performer.

The two lies and one truth given didn’t make things any clearer, as Octopus claimed they were discovered on a cruise ship, made their first million in the cosmetics industry, and used an accent coach to prepare for the show.

The latter could fit in with reports this week that one celebrity is putting on an accent during their time in the series to throw audiences off the scent – but then that could be a big lie of course.

So just who could Octopus be? Well according to the judges and the viewers, this lot are in the running…

Kylie Minogue

Kylie is a pretty obvious contender for this one given Octopus has shown off some impressive singing talents, plus of course there’s the Jason Donovan link. And while Kylie may not have been on Celebrity Apprentice, it’s worth remembering her Neighbours character Charlene was an apprentice mechanic.

Jonathan Ross made the connection between the two – while viewers have also been quick to point out that Octopus’ singing voice certainly bore a resemblance to Kylie’s.

That said it might not be Kylie at all, but…

Dannii Minogue

Yup, Kylie’s sis has also been earmarked as a contender – and it’s been pointed out that she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice also.

Holly Valance

Jonathan Ross made the Neighbours connection once again when he suggested this alumni from the Australian soap could be under the costume – and that would make sense too given that Holly’s known for her singing talents

Tyra Banks

Davina McCall remains insistent that Tyra Banks – with her modelling background – could be the Octopus, and expanded on this on Saturday night when she said: ‘Tyra Banks was on The Apprentice, the American one – and she’s tall, and what I love about Tyra is she has a lot of fun – all that energy and I watch Octopus she’s so excited about life and living and she’s so happy.’

That said the viewers aren’t so sure.

Heidi Klum

Ken Jeong was pretty certain he knew who it was when he said: ‘Someone who’s definitely a million dollar model – someone who’s maybe a big fan of Neighbours and watched The Apprentice. He went on to insist that Heidi was a singer – and pointed out the connection between octopuses and seals (with reference to Heidi’s former husband Seal).

Courtney Act

Now here’s an interesting guess. Courtney Act has come on to a lot of people’s radars, with viewers pointing out his friendship with Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady on Celebrity Big Brother, not to mention the Australian link in the Jason Donovan photo.

Oh and Courtney hasn’t exactly done a lot to quell the speculation either.

Courtney, you’re teasing us!

Jane McDonald

This one came up on Saturday night after viewers picked up on the cruise ship clue, with one viewer saying: ‘Discovered on a cruise ship so probably Jane McDonald #TheMaskedSinger’ and ‘If this octopus isn’t Jane McDonald, I’ll eat my hat.’ We’ll be honest, we’re sceptical – especially as that could be one of the lies given out by Octopus – but what the heck.

Charlotte Church

Charlotte’s come up as a potential candidate both for Queen Bee and Octopus – and those operatic notes they reached during the sing-off performance of Ariana Grande’s One Last Time could be the giveaway in that respect.

Charlotte’s denied it fairly strenuously though, telling her followers: ‘I’m not on that bloody show!’ before sharing this.

This is my voice singing live folkshttps://t.co/Gkksm8Bb4S

NOTHING LIKE THE BEE.I’ve spent my Saturday night on my hands and knees scrubbing my kitchen floor like a 1950s housewife on purple hearts! 😂😂 — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) January 11, 2020

So maybe she’s not Queen Bee then but no mention of Octopus…?

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night on ITV at 7pm.





