Who is nominated for a Bafta award as Joker and The Irishman lead the hopefuls?

Awards season is in full swing, with the latest set of nominations to be announced coming from this side of the pond as the Bafta shortlists were revealed.

And it looks like it could be a good night for Joker, which is leading the pack this year with no less than 11 nominations, including best film and best director for Todd Phillips.

However it’s set to face some stiff competition from the likes of The Irishman, 1917 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and South Korean movie Parasite – all of which are in the running for the top prize.

So just who has been nominated this year?

Here’s what you need to know…

What are this year’s Bafta nominations?

Here’s how this year’s nominations are looking…

Best film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren


The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Outstanding British film

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns


Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall


Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty


The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)


Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)


Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)


Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Film not in the English language

The Farewell – Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


Pain And Glory – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho


Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

Documentary

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert


Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller


Diego Maradona – Asif Kapadia


For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts


The Great Hack – Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

Animated film

Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho


Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh


A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley


Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes


The Irishman – Martin Scorsese


Joker – Todd Phillips


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Original screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman


Knives out – Rian Johnson


Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino


Parasite – Han Jin Won, bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian


Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi


Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver


Little Women – Greta Gerwig


The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose


Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan – Little Women


Charlize Theron – Bombshell


Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood


Adam Driver – Marriage Story


Taron Egerton – Rocketman


Joaquin Phoenix – Joker


Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story


Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit


Florence Pugh – Little Women


Margot Robbie – Bombshell


Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood


Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes


Al Pacino – The Irishman


Joe Pesci – The Irishman


Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Original score

1917 – Thomas Newman


Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino


Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir


Little Women – Alexandre Desplat


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz


Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas


The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe


The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins


The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto


Joker – Lawrence Sher


Le mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael


The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker


Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles


Joker – Jeff Groth


Le mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales


The Irishman – Bob shaw, Regina graves


Jojo Rabbit – Ra vincent, Nora Sopková


Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell


Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo


Judy – Jany Temime


Little Women – Jacqueline Durran


Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & hair

1917 – Naomi Donne


Bombshell – Vivian baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan


Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann


Judy – Jeremy Woodhead


Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson


Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic


Le mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A Morrow, Donald Sylvester


Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special visual effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy


Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick


The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman


The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez


Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer


In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher


The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia laurel

British short film

Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring


Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill


Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad


Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva


The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Ee rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina


Jack Lowden


Kaitlyn Dever


Kelvin Harrison Jr


Micheal Ward

*also written by héctor gálvez

What are the most nominated films at the 2020 Baftas?

Joker is the most nominated film with 11 nods but The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are not far behind with 10 nominations each.

That’s followed by Sir Sam Mendes’ World War 1 epic 1917 with nine nominations, while Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit has picked up six nods including a best supporting actress nomination for Scarlett Johansson – although the film is not up for best picture.

Meanwhile Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes have five nominations each, while the final best film nominee, Parasite, has four nominations.

The awards have already caused controversy this year after the acting nominations failed to include a single person of colour, with 18 white stars up for best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress.

The nominations come just two days after the Golden Globe Awards, which saw 1917 take the best film and best director prize, while Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker and Renee Zellweger won best actress for Judy.

When do the Bafta film awards take place?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 2 February at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will be aired on BBC One and BBC One HD that evening.


Film

