who-is-nominated-for-a-bafta-award-as-joker-and-the-irishman-lead-the-hopefuls?

Awards season is in full swing, with the latest set of nominations to be announced coming from this side of the pond as the Bafta shortlists were revealed.

And it looks like it could be a good night for Joker, which is leading the pack this year with no less than 11 nominations, including best film and best director for Todd Phillips.

However it’s set to face some stiff competition from the likes of The Irishman, 1917 Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and South Korean movie Parasite – all of which are in the running for the top prize.

So just who has been nominated this year?

Here’s what you need to know…

What are this year’s Bafta nominations?

Here’s how this year’s nominations are looking…

Best film

1917 – Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren



The Irishman – Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff



Joker – Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino



Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Outstanding British film

1917 – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns



Bait – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite



For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts



Rocketman – Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall



Sorry We Missed You – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty



The Two Popes – Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait – Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)



For Sama – Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)



Maiden – Alex Holmes (Director)



Only You – Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)



Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

Film not in the English language

The Farewell – Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia



For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts



Pain And Glory – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar



Parasite – Bong Joon-ho



Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

Documentary

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert



Apollo 11 – Todd Douglas Miller



Diego Maradona – Asif Kapadia



For Sama – Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts



The Great Hack – Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

Animated film

Frozen 2 – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho



Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh



A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley



Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

Director

1917 – Sam Mendes



The Irishman – Martin Scorsese



Joker – Todd Phillips



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino



Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Original screenplay

Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman



Knives out – Rian Johnson



Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino



Parasite – Han Jin Won, bong Joon-ho

Adapted screenplay

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian



Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi



Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver



Little Women – Greta Gerwig



The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose



Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story



Saoirse Ronan – Little Women



Charlize Theron – Bombshell



Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood



Adam Driver – Marriage Story



Taron Egerton – Rocketman



Joaquin Phoenix – Joker



Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story



Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit



Florence Pugh – Little Women



Margot Robbie – Bombshell



Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood



Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes



Al Pacino – The Irishman



Joe Pesci – The Irishman



Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Original score

1917 – Thomas Newman



Jojo Rabbit – Michael Giacchino



Joker – Hildur Guđnadóttir



Little Women – Alexandre Desplat



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – John Williams

Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz



Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas



The Personal History of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe



The Two Popes – Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins



The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto



Joker – Lawrence Sher



Le mans ’66 – Phedon Papamichael



The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker



Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles



Joker – Jeff Groth



Le mans ’66 – Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Production design

1917 – Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales



The Irishman – Bob shaw, Regina graves



Jojo Rabbit – Ra vincent, Nora Sopková



Joker – Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume design

The Irishman – Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell



Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C Rubeo



Judy – Jany Temime



Little Women – Jacqueline Durran



Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Makeup & hair

1917 – Naomi Donne



Bombshell – Vivian baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan



Joker – Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann



Judy – Jeremy Woodhead



Rocketman – Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

Sound

1917 – Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson



Joker – Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic



Le mans ’66 – David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A Morrow, Donald Sylvester



Rocketman – Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special visual effects

1917 – Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy



Avengers: Endgame – Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick



The Irishman – Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman



The Lion King – Andrew R Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez



Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic – Maryam Mohajer



In Her Boots – Kathrin Steinbacher



The Magic Boat – Naaman Azhari, Lilia laurel

British short film

Azaar – Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring



Goldfish – Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill



Kamali – Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad



Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva



The Trap – Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Ee rising star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina



Jack Lowden



Kaitlyn Dever



Kelvin Harrison Jr



Micheal Ward

*also written by héctor gálvez

What are the most nominated films at the 2020 Baftas?

Joker is the most nominated film with 11 nods but The Irishman and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood are not far behind with 10 nominations each.

That’s followed by Sir Sam Mendes’ World War 1 epic 1917 with nine nominations, while Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit has picked up six nods including a best supporting actress nomination for Scarlett Johansson – although the film is not up for best picture.

Meanwhile Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes have five nominations each, while the final best film nominee, Parasite, has four nominations.

The awards have already caused controversy this year after the acting nominations failed to include a single person of colour, with 18 white stars up for best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress.

The nominations come just two days after the Golden Globe Awards, which saw 1917 take the best film and best director prize, while Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker and Renee Zellweger won best actress for Judy.

When do the Bafta film awards take place?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 2 February at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will be aired on BBC One and BBC One HD that evening.





