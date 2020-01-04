who-is-new-the-voice-judge-meghan-trainor?

The Voice returns for its ninth season tonight, with the competition ready to find a new singing sensation – and bosses will no doubt be hoping their new judge will also be a sensation.

The new addition to the show this year is Meghan Trainor, coming in to replace Cats star Jennifer Hudson.

Who is the star and what is she most famous for? Read on for everything you need to know before hopping on the Trainor train…

Why is Meghan Trainor famous?

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter.

She exploded into the public’s consciousness in 2014 with her debut album, Title, which landed on top of the charts all across the world, including the UK, Australia and the United States.

The album included the song ‘All About That Bass’ which topped the US Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks and went on to sell a staggering 11 million copies worldwide.

The song became a pop culture moment, with plenty of covers and parody versions released.

She released follow-up album Thank You in 2016 and went on to win a Grammy for Best New Artist that year.

A third album, Treat Myself, is expected to be released later this year.

She also released a shorter EP called The Love Train, which came with quite the ‘horny’ press release.

The release for the EP read: ‘Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re planning on smashing bae’s junk to smithereens or making out with a pint of Phish Food, you need some fresh Valentine’s Day bops to get you in the mood for Love. And Meghan Trainor has got you covered with her new EP, The Love Train.’

In addition to her music, Trainor has been a judge on a talent show before – appearing on Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom in 2017 alongside Diddy, DJ Khaled and Charlie Walk.

She has also voiced a Fairy Godmother in 2019’s Playmobil: The Movie and competed against icon Shania Twain on TBS’ Drop the Mic in 2018.

How old is Meghan Trainor?

The singer is 26 years old.

She was born on 22 December 1993.

Who is Meghan Trainor’s husband?

Meghan Trainor got married in 2018, on her 25th birthday, to Daryl Sabara.

Daryl Sabara, 27, is an actor who starred in the Spy Kids movies and voices a character in the cartoon Ben 10.

Catch Meghan on The Voice tonight at 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: The Voice 2020: Meghan Trainor is upset that no one sang her song in audition process

MORE: Meghan Trainor refused to audition for The Voice because she was ‘too scared’





