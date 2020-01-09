who-is-nate-robinson’s-mum-cara-on-emmerdale?

Nate (Jurrell Carter)’s family bloodline in Emmerdale has been long-shrouded in mystery and he has struggled to get to know his family, owing to his stand-offish father, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

They have a complicated father-son relationship, muddied by Nate’s affair with Cain’s wife, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb).

However, despite the havoc wreaked by Nate, Cain was willing to let bygones be bygones, and invited his son to celebrate the festive season with the Dingles.

It was a more sombre affair for Moira, who ended up spending Christmas alone after her and Nate clashed over her alcohol consumption.

Last week, they came to blows again when Nate told Cain that Moira had failed to take an unwell Isaac to the doctors due to a hangover.

Hellbent on seeking revenge, Moira obtained the details of Nate’s mother via his employee form claiming they need to talk.

What do we know about Cara so far, and will Moira’s message summon her to the village?

Who is Nate’s mum Cara and was she in Emmerdale before?

Cara’s character was first introduced to viewers in October when Nate told Cain from his hospital bed: ‘Cara says hi.’

Nate later confronted Cain about sleeping with Cara and for ignoring their letters, which had in fact been witheld by Faith.

While Cain admitted they had dated in the past, he was oblivious to the conception of Nate.

Cara has never appeared on the soap before and has only been referred to by means of providing a backdrop to Cain and Nate’s relationship.

Nate’s age hasn’t been explicitly stated on the show although we know the relationship would have happened before Cain entered the soap in 2000.

Emmerdale continues tonight on ITV at 7pm.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Danger for Moira Dingle tonight as she ends up in a ditch after booze binge

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Drugs horror for Sarah Sugden as she agrees to deal on evil Danny Harrington’s behalf