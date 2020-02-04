Who is Natalia Zoppa? Details on the Love Island star's Instagram, age and more…

Natalia Zoppa is set to get pulses racing as one of the six new women to enter Winter Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The 20-year-old Mancunian is a party-loving student and events manager with a fondness for beaches and bikini snaps.

Describing herself as a solid 8.5/10, Natalia loves a hairy, mysterious man – so Bigfoot had better watch out.

Here’s all you need to know about Casa Amor’s Natalia Zoppa…

(ITV)

Who is Natalia Zoppa?

Natalia is one of the youngest Islanders on the show this year, with Finley Tapp being the only other 20-year-old in the villa.

Describing herself as bubbly, weird and random, Natalia reckons she’s got a great laugh and a top smile to boot – but won’t hold back if she’s got something to tell you.

“I like to make people laugh,” she says. “I’m energetic and adventurous.

“If I’m in a bad mood people will know about it. I’m not very good at hiding my emotions,” she adds.

The bikini-loving bombshell is a sucker for a sunny holiday and loves a good night out in her Manchester hometown – but isn’t a fan of go-karting.

Is Natalia on Instagram?

Of course she is and she keeps her profile well-updated, sharing photos of herself enjoying the weather in sunnier climes such as Dubai and Spain.

Alongside her many, many holiday snaps are a multitude of photos showing her enjoying nights out in and partying in Manchester in her best glad rags.

And Natalia appears to be a fan of the noisy Beetham Tower judging by the amount of photos taken there, while she also loves a pouty-pose.

What is Natalia’s type?

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

Good news for all the hirsute men living in east London – Natalia loves a bearded, hairy man with “kind eyes”.

Her celebrity crushes include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson (because he’s big), Ian Somerhalder (because he’s mysterious) and Chace Crawford.

In the villa, she’s got her eye on Callum Jones, Finley Tapp and Luke Mabbott (because he looks like Justin Bieber).

And lads – Avoid the cheesy chat-up lines and try not to be the centre of attention.

Natalia says: “When I had a boyfriend, a lad came up to me and said, ‘Don’t let your man hold you back from finding your husband.’ I was like, ‘No thanks, see you later.’

“I’m put off by people who need to be the centre of attention or who are loud. And I don’t want anyone with a wandering eye,” she adds.

What does Natalia say about Winter Love Island?

“I think all the lads in the villa could get their heads turned, no couple in there seems strong enough not to be broken,” she says. “I’m just going to go for it.”

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.