who-is-nas-majeed?-meet-the-winter-love-island-hunk-and-builder

Hunky builder Nas Majeed was one of 12 face to have entered the Love Island villa when it opened its doors earlier this month.

The 23-year-old, who is a sports science graduate from south London, likens himself to an onion because he has “so many layers.”

A self-confessed 8/10, Nas claims he is unlike any other male contestant in the programme’s history while also admitting to being a bit of a “mummy’s boy.”

So, with Winter Love Island back on our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Nas Majeed…

(ITV)

Who is Nas Majeed?

South Londonder Nas graduated from Brunel University with a First Class Honours degree in Sports Science last summer and has been working as a builder since then.

And the builder reckons he’s a different proposition to the men who usually appear on Love Island, describing himself as “funny, cheeky and charismatic.”

“I’m very different to guys who have been on the show before,” he says. “I’m funny, always myself, caring and considerate. I’m a well-rounded person.”

“Once you get to know me, there’s many layers to me. Intelligent, funny. I’m like an onion,” he adds.

He says his best feature is his smile but his worst is “laughing in awkward situations” – so the other Islanders may do well not to expect bucket loads of sincerity at times from Nas.

But standing at roughly 5ft 7″, Nas may have struggled to make a great first impression on the Love Island ladies as many of them have said they’re on the hunt for someone tall.

The keen rugby player seems pretty close to his family and in his show promotional video, he describes himself as a mummy’s boy. His sister has already taken to Instagram to show some support for her brother.

Who is Nas Majeed coupled up with?

Builder Nas had a tough time of it as the first man to present himself, as none of the female Islanders stepped forward, with many admitting that they were hedging their bets and waiting to meet the other boys.

He eventually decided to couple up with beauty consultant Siannise – who then immediately stepped forward for scaffolder Callum. However, he opted to pair up with democratic services officer Shaughna.

However, Siannise admitted she felt no romantic feelings for her partner and during a recoupling last week Nas chose to couple up with Jess, leaving Siannise to enter into a non-romantic relationship with Connor Durman.

Nas was then coupled up with Demi Jones, but has now taken new girl Eva Zapico back to the main villa after Casa Amor, much to Demi’s annoyance.

Is Nas Majeed on Instagram?

Like all of the other Islanders, Nas is online – but his profile seems to be a lot newer than some of the others.

The oldest photo, showing a beaming Nas tucking into a delicious-looking steak on his 22nd birthday, is only dated to February 2018.

However, his profile is still littered with the ubiquitous sunny holiday shots, many of them topless. From Barcelona and Greece to Thailand, Marrakech and Croatia – Nas lives a jet-set lifestyle.

He also loves a party too, having gone to Clapham’s SW4 Festival over August bank holiday last year.

What’s Nas Majeed’s type?

Nas loves a strong eyebrow – but “boisterous” women and those who “don’t carry themselves well” should stay well away.

Not one for cheesy chat-up lines, Nas says he would rather “tell you you’re pretty” if he meets a girl he likes.

With his celebrity crush being Naomi Scott, Nas says he’s on the lookout for “someone cute and funny who can match my energy” – which would be perfect for his ideal first date of “something active”.

What has Nas Majeed said about Winter Love Island 2020?

How far will he go to get the girl he’s after? “I will always put all my cards on the table and then it’s for the girl to decide,” he says.

Speaking about the fabled “bro code”, he adds: “I’m a very open and honest person so would always explain to a guy that it’s not me versus them, it’s always up to the girl to decide who she prefers.”

When did the new series of Love Island start?

The new series of Winter Love Island started on Sunday January 12.