who-is-monster-on-the-masked-singer?

We’re hooked – The Masked Singer is our Saturday night obsession as we try and guess which celebrities are behind the mask.

While some of our mastery singers have been unveiled, we’re waiting to find out which famous face is dressed up as ‘Monster’ – the belting blue creature.

The judging panel put forward a range of musical guesses, with Rita Ora suggesting Cee Lo Green while Davina McCall thought it was André 3000 behind the mask. Jonathan Ross guessed that Monster was rapper LL Cool J and Ken Jeong suggested it was actor Jamie Foxx.

However, fans have other ideas as to who’s behind the mask. Check out the most popular theories below, collated by RadioTimes.com.

Monster – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 1: Happy – Pharrell Week 2: Can’t Help Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley Clues: American accent

Feasted on a lot of awards

Large monster arms

Hero is Tony Hadley

Big, bright and bold personality

Teased he is CeeLo Green Guesses: Cee Lo Green

LL Cool J

Jamie Foxx

Big Narstie

will.i.am

Is Monster CeeLo Green?

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Singer CeeLo Green is a main contender to be the celebrity behind Monster, according to some viewers.

The musician, who is half of the group Gnarls Barkley, has been successful with hit singles Crazy and Forget You. He voiced Murray the Mummy in animated film Hotel Transylvania and was previously a judge on the US version of The Voice.

Many viewers are convinced that the R&B singer is the man behind the mask, as the Monster has a similar distinctive voice to Green. Monster also mentions that he’s won several awards, which could apply to Green, who has received five Grammy Awards and other accolades.

Some Twitter users have also highlighted that CeeLo Green’s alter ego is named ‘Gold’, which is a song by Monster’s hero, Tony Hadley. Also, in a 2010 interview, Green told The Guardian that he would wear a gold suit if he could get one made so that “hopefully, if someone like Tony [Hadley] from Spandau Ballet sees me looking stylish, they’ll recognise it comes from them”.

i take the masked singer VERY seriously… the monster is 100% ceelo green and to prove it – here’s a interview from 2010 where he expresses his love for tony hadley #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/cHr40mtqaN — ruby (@rubynaldrett) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Big Narstie?

Some fans are guessing that British rapper Big Narstie is the celebrity in the blue furry costume.

Rap artist Big Narstie is best known for When the Bassline Drops – his single with Craig David – and other grime hits. He has also become an internet and television personality in recent years after appearing on the Gogglebox celebrity special, Would I Lie To You? And Big Fat Quiz of the Year. He hosts his own chat show – The Big Narstie Show – on Channel 4.

Some viewers thought Monster’s “big personality” was a reference to Big Narstie’s stage name.

I think the #MaskedSinger is Big Narstie — Deb Mutch (@DebMutch) January 5, 2020

Is Monster will.i.am?

Some fans are certain that musician Will.i.am is Monster’s true celebrity identity.

The rapper, who is best known for being a member of The Black Eyes Peas, has produced numerous hits including Where Is the Love, My Humps and I Gotta Feeling and acted in Madagascar 2 and Rio. He is currently a judge on The Voice UK.

Will.i.am is a guess for many viewers as the rapper has received many musical accolades and is currently in the UK to film The Voice.

I reckon Monster was Will I am, 7 trumpets on his head for the 7 grammy’s he’s got ???? #MaskedSinger — THOM✌???????? (@THOMLS) January 5, 2020

Is Monster Adebayo Akinfenwa?

Kevin Barnes – CameraSport via Getty Images

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is the name on some viewers’ lips after watching Monster’s performance.

The professional striker has played for Wycombe Wanderers since 2016 and is known for his physical strength.

Some fans have come to this conclusion after Monster said that he has “big arms”, therefore hinting that he could be an athlete.

#MaskedSinger if that’s not Adebayo Akinfenwa in the monster outfit I’ll be disappointed — Richard Monyei (@akaYEI) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV