who-is-molly-smith?-get-to-know-the-new-love-island-girl-and-model-from-manchester

Love Island bosses are reintroducing the Casa Amor villa – breaking up OG couples in order to add a little drama to the winter series.

Not only will the new villa shake things up and test existing couples, it will also introduce a new line-up of hopefuls looking to make it all the way to the final.

Joining the fresh batch or bombshells is Mancunian model, Molly Smith.

But who is Molly? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island star – including her job, Instagram handle, all-important dating preferences…

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

Who is Molly Smith and how old is she?

Molly Smith is a 25-year-old model from Manchester.

Describing herself as “friendly, a little bit awkward” but also “confident”, the beauty is set to cause waves.

What’s Molly’s type?

As well as going for someone who’s “confident”, Molly also rates a guy with integrity.

She’s also described her ideal man as “someone to look after [her]” and has made it more than clear she dislikes being the one who takes charge in a relationship.

So far, Molly has her eyes on Luke M (aka, Justin Bieber) and cites his dress sense and hair style as features she’s most attracted to.

What has Molly said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Despite “coming across as quite sweet and innocent”, Molly has no qualms about going “all the way” to bag the man of her dreams in the villa.

She said: “I’m the type of person who likes relationships and likes to be with someone.

“If I like someone I will go for it. It’s early days, his head could still be easily turned.”

Is Molly on Instagram?

She’s on Love Island, so of course she has Instagram.

You can follow Molly @mollysmith19, to catch all the Love Island star’s latest selfies and outfit inspo shots.