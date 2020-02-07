Who is Mike Boateng? The lowdown on the Winter Love Island star who's also a policeman

Criminals be warned, because there’s a police officer in the Love Island villa.

Londoner Mike Boateng claims he’s “1,000 percent” a smooth operator, and reckons it’s “illegal to be as sexy” as him.

Not short of confidence is our Mike then – and he’s not shy about using cheesy chat-up lines involving handcuffs to speak to women either.

So, if you want to find out more about Winter Love Island’s very own Hot Fuzz – and what his many claims to fame are – read on…

(ITV)

Who is Mike Boateng?

Mike is a 25-year-old police officer from London, who reckons his confidence, charm and character will help to win over the ladies.

He says: “I’m a very personable person so I’m easy to approach and I’m hoping that’ll make it easy for me to speak to a girl and connect with her.”

Mike boasts that his best feature is his “piercing eyes that look into your soul” – and claims people have mistaken him for a stripper in the past.

“I have been mistaken for a stripper on many occasions but let me tell you I’m not a stripper, I just make the uniform look good,” he says.

Officer Mike reckons he’s a “solid eight” out of ten, but reveals his worst habit is that he “can’t stop” playing with his beard when he’s thinking.

“I think its illegal to be as sexy as me – so if I see anyone as sexy or anymore sexy they’d probably get locked up too,” he adds.

While originally from the capital, hunky Mike has been serving with Greater Manchester Police, which he joined in 2017.

But it has been revealed in the Mirror that Mike was forced to quit his job last year in order to appear on the show – so hopefully the gamble will pay off.

Who is Mike coupled up with in the villa?

Mike was the final contestant to enter the villa, and he immediately chose to couple up with Leanne after she finally stepped forward for someone.

However their short-lived romance was soon on the rocks after new girl and twin Jess opted to pair with the hunky cop – leaving Leanne single.

But hunky Mike dumped Jess after revealing he had “butterflies” for Leanne, and he soon got back together with his former partner.

The pair’s relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength, including romantic massages at a luxury massage parlour.

Mike has now coupled up with new girl Priscilla Anyabu after Casa Amor. Jess criticised Mike in her recoupling speech, saying that he was “untrustworthy” while her new partner, Ched Uzor, was genuine.

Is Mike Boateng on Instagram?

Of course he is and his page is full of shots of him practising his best poses and pouts for the camera.

Unlike the other contestants however he doesn’t seem to update his profile very often and not much can be gleaned from it.

But what we can learn is that officer Mike has a killer smoulder and loves to pose!

What’s Mike Boateng’s type?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says, so it’s no surprise to learn his celebrity crush is either Beyoncé and Rihanna.

And, of course, dental hygiene is a must. “I can’t stand stinky breath” he says.

But would a Beyoncé or Rihanna-type enjoy Mike’s idea of an ideal first date of a “nice dinner and good conversation”?

It’s hard to tell.

He says that he’s not afraid to approach a woman he likes, before adding: “I’m quite old-school, I like to go for walks too where we can talk and get to know each other.”

And Mike certainly doesn’t hold back in when trying to impress the ladies, revealing that he will whip out a cheesy handcuff line in a bid to chat them up

When asked what his best chat-up line is, he says: “I’m lucky because of my job as a Police Officer I can use the cheeky lines about getting handcuffs out! It normally works.”

What’s Mike’s claim to fame?

Now this is where it gets really interesting. Mike is an ex-footballer, and was on the books at Premier League team Sheffield United as youngster.

Because of that, he can count Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a friend, who he played with back in the day.

And his brother, Samuel, was on the Apprentice way back in 2016. However, Samuel wasn’t able to land Alan Sugar’s investment and was booted off the show after the seventh task.

What has Mike Boateng said about Winter Love Island?

Mike is on the show looking for love – and he’s made that clear, so watch out boys.

“If that means stepping on a few toes, burning a few bridges and finding the love of my life, I’m willing to do it,” he says.

He adds in his promo video: “Although my head’s been turned in the past I can assure any girl in the villa that officer Mike they can lean on.”

But there’s more to that than meets the eye – it appears his mum wants him to find someone so he can move out of her place.

And what about that all-important bro code? “Make sure you always tell your bro about what’s going on. Don’t keep him in the dark and also be honest as well. If you’re going to be bros, don’t lie to each other.”