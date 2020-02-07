Who is Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley? Inside the Bombshell star's relationship

The hottest luxury and A List news

Since she first grabbed our attention in 2013 starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorcese-directed film, Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has proven herself a leading lady to watch.

Thanks to the diverse range of characters she’s played that have garnered Robbie multiple award nominations and the red carpet moments that have solidified her as a style star, the 29-year-old’s personal life has become a source of interest over the years. But the Harley Quinn Birds Of Prey actress has been notoriously private when it comes to her life off-screen – including her relationship with husband, Tom Ackerley.

Here’s everything we know about Ackerley (who Robbie once called, “the best-looking guy in London”), including how they met and when they were married.

(Splash )

Who is Tom Ackerley?

(Getty Images)

Tom Ackerley is a British assistant film director and a producer. The 30-year-old was born in Surrey, and studied at Godalming College before beginning his career as a floor runner and set production assistant.

By 2013, Ackerley was working as the third assistant director on films like The Last Days On Mars, and by 2017, he turned his attention to producing after co-founding his own television and film production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with Robbie and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

LuckyChap was created in 2014, and has since developed Terminal, Dreamland and the forthcoming film, Barbie, all of which have starred Robbie and included Ackerley as producer.

How did Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie meet?

The two first met during filming for the 2014 film, Suite Française, which Robbie was featured in and Ackerley served as third assistant director for. The two became close friends, and in 2014, they moved in together, along with five other third assistant directors and Robbie’s friend and assistant Sophia Kerr.

“We were like: ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if we all lived together?’,” Robbie told the Guardian in a 2018 interview of how she found her roommates. “Someone said: ‘But you don’t live in London,’ and I said: ‘I don’t live anywhere. I’ll move.’ Three days later we signed a lease in Clapham. I didn’t even see the place – I had to fly out to the Golden Globes three hours after we made the decision,” she said, as her film Wolf Of Wall Street had been nominated.

(Getty Images)

“I was the ultimate single gal,” Robbie told Vogue in 2016 of how her relationship with Ackerley was unexpected. “The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me. We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.’ And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together.’ This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.”

But their romance didn’t come without its complications – they were living together with several other friends, after all. “We kept it a secret,” Robbie said to the Guardian of not letting her housemates know about their early relationship. “Because we weren’t really taking it seriously. ‘Oh, whatever, we’re just mates, we’re just mates.’ And then everyone found out,” she said, adding, “Our house turned into The Jerry Springer Show for a moment there. But then the dust settled, and it was all good. Everyone was, like: ‘No! This is going to ruin our group!’ And then it didn’t. It was fine.”

When did Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie get married?

Ackerley and Robbie were married in December 2016, during a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

Though they aren’t often spotted in public together, Ackerley accompanied Robbie to the 2020 Golden Globes, where she had been nominated for her role in Bombshell in the best supporting actress category.

Robbie also shared this of her marriage with Ackerley in a 2018 interview with PORTER, “Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow. I have a responsibility being someone’s wife, I want to be better.”

Even while working, Robbie said they prioritize their relationship, sharing, “Even if we both have to fly to a country in-between where we both are for one night, we’ll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone.”