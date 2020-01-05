who-is-lucrezia-millarini?-the-itv-news-presenter-joining-dancing-on-ice-2020

This just in: Lucrezia Millarini is competing for the Dancing on Ice 2020 crown.

The journalist and news presenter, who will be known to viewers from various ITV News programmes, is trading the anchor’s seat for the ice rink – but how well will she do in the contest?

Dancing On Ice 2020: Confirmed line-up (so far)

Here’s the hot scoop on everything you need to know…

Lucrezia Millarini – Key Facts

Known for: Hosting ITV News

Twitter: @lucrezianews

Instagram: @lucreziaitv

Professional dance partner: Brendyn Hatfield

Who is Lucrezia Millarini?

Originally from London, Lucrezia had initially planned to pursue a career in the legal profession, studying law at the University of Bristol and training to become a barrister.

However, she ended up shifting focus to journalism, getting her start at a local radio station in Oxford before joining ITN’s news team.

Her first role at ITV News London was Entertainment Correspondent, which gave her the exciting opportunity to interview big stars including Tom Cruise, Rihanna and the cast of the Avengers movie.

She later moved to a main presenting role, fronting the ITV News at 6, as well as the lunchtime and weekend news programmes.

What has Lucrezia said about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After being announced for the cast, Millarini said in a statement: “I’m super excited to be joining the line-up for DOI! I can’t wait to get out there on the ice and start training. While the news agenda is already pretty busy these days, I know life is about to get a lot busier… with a few bruises along the way!”

She has since posted on social media about the competition, including this picture of her training with one of the show’s resident experts, Christopher Dean:

Dancing on Ice returns in 2020 on ITV