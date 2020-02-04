Who is Love Island's Jordan Waobikeze? The lowdown on the London lad

Casa Amor has returned to Love Island, and we already spy drama on the horizon.

No less than 12 new housemates have joined the current cast, and they seem perfectly happy to be stirring up a bit of trouble.

One of these new contestants is London lad Jordan Waobikeze, a 24-year-old administrator and all-round cheeky chap.

But who is Jordan, and what is he looking for on the show? We find out…

The stars take part in a challenge in Casa Amor (ITV)

Who is Jordan Waobikeze and how old is he?

Jordan is 24 years old and hails from London, where he works as an administrator.

He has promised to inject a bit of “energy and fun” into the villa, describing himself as “easygoing, cheeky and spontaneous”.

Whilst Jordan is happy to admit that he’s “cheeky”, he also values honesty – “I always tell the truth”. “Dishonesty”, on the other hand, is an immediate turn off for him in a girl.

Family is very important to Jordan, and he’s said that he hopes to find someone “to take home to my mum”. “My family’s seal of approval is very important.”

He is confident about his looks, giving himself a “solid 7.5 out of 10 whenever you see me” – “but if I’ve got a fresh haircut and a tan, I’m an 8.”

His beard in particular seems to occupy a special place in his heart. “My goatee beard is my best feature,” he claims. “I’m proud of this little beard.”

What’s Jordan’s type?

Jordan claims to value personality over looks in a match, saying that he wants someone “who is on the same wavelength with my banter and my chat.”

He’s also after “someone with a good sense of humour and someone who is positive all the time. I want someone intelligent too.”

When asked about his dream celebrity crush, his answer? “Emilia Clarke is hot.”

Jordan says he falls for his love interests pretty quickly. He would choose Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ “Keep on Lovin’ You” as the song to sum up his love life as “once I find that spark with a girl, I get the love goggles really quickly and I won’t be interested in anyone else.”

What has Jordan said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Jordan has made clear that he’s in the villa to find lasting romance, explaining: “I’ve been single for a year and a half so I’m looking for love.”

As he embarks on this quest, he’s happy to take his chances on any of the girls. “I’m attracted to all of the girls because they are all good looking,” he says. “I’m looking forward to meeting them and seeing who I get on with.”

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for Jordan’s favourite chat up line as he pursues his potential love interests. “My worst chat up line is weirdly enough my best as it gets girls to laugh at me,” he claims.

“I say “You’re pretty, I’m cute, together we can be pretty cute.” It always makes girls laugh. It’s cringey but hey!”

And if this chat up line actually works and he finds someone he likes, Jordan isn’t afraid to step on a few toes to get the girl. “I’ve come here for myself, it’s unfortunate that I may have to step on people’s toes but I have to look out for me and me alone,” he admits.

Is Jordan on Instagram?

When is Love Island on TV?

Winter Love Island is shown on ITV2 every weekday and Sunday night from 9pm.

You can also catch Aftersun every Monday.