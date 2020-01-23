who-is-love-island-new-boy-luke-mabbott,-how-old-is-he-and-what-is-his-instagram?

The Love Island bombshells just keep on coming, with two new boys set to join proceedings on Thursday night to try and turn the heads of the girls in the villa.

And this time the newbies share one very important similarity, both being called Luke – which may cause even more confusion than sending a pair of twins in.

So just who is Love Island newcomer Luke Mabbott, how old is he, and where can you find his social media?

We’ve got all the information you need.

Who is Love Island new boy Luke Mabbott and how old is he?

Luke is 24 years old and is a heating engineer from Redcar.

He describes himself as ‘outgoing and always laughing’ and has said he will ‘bring a good vibe to the villa’.

Luke, who reckons he has about 50 tattoos, comes to the villa with the New Year’s resolution to find a girlfriend – after his previous four-year relationship ended at the start of 2019.

He’s also admitted that his resemblance to Justin Bieber has paid dividends, saying: ‘I’ve walked into clubs and been given VIP table service and free drinks because the Bouncer has thought I’m him!’

And as far as the villa goes, he’s already got his eye on Sophie, Shaughna, Paige and Rebecca – and Finley might want to watch out, as he explains: ‘I’ve definitely got my eyes on Paige the most, she is most definitely my type.’

Sounds like a few feathers could be ruffled…

What is Luke Mabbott’s Instagram?

You can find Luke at @lukemabbott

The new Islander has shared plenty of snaps of those tattoos on his Instagram page, as well as plenty of snaps of his travels.

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Thursday night at 9pm.





