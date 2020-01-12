who-is-lewis-capaldi’s-ex-girlfriend-paige-turley-on-love-island-and-when-did-they-split?

Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley is one of the Love Island 2020 contestants entering the villa tonight.

It’s predicted the 22-year-old will discuss her romance with Lewis on the show, but that she’ll refrain from going into too much detail about the singer.

Early forecasts from Ladbrokes put Paige as the favourite to win with odds of of 10/3,followed by Sophie Piper, who has a 3/1 chance of scooping the £50k prize.

However, body language expert Judie James told Metro.co.uk Paige could get ‘mugged off royally.’

Only time will tell.

In the meantime, we look at Paige’s story so far.

Who is Paige Turley and where is she from?

22-year-old Paige is a singer from West Lothian, a county positioned halfway between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

She’s already had a brief stint in the limelight, having got to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012.

Despite this, she’s probably best known for her relationship with Lewis Capaldi whom she dated when was 17/18.

Paige was reportedly the inspiration behind Lewis’s chart-topping hit, Someone You Loved.

Speaking to The Sun about the track, she said: ‘It’s a great song. It’s relatable, and it would probably fit right in. That will be my walk-in song, probably.’

The three words Paige used to describe herself were ‘loud, boisterous and fun.’

When did Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi break up?

The pair dated on and off before finally calling it a day in 2016.

Paige said the pair parted amicably and that they are ‘still pals.’

Love Island returns Sunday 12 January at 9pm on ITV2.

