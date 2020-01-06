who-is-leonardo-dicaprio-dating-and-what-is-their-age-gap-after-ricky-gervais-tears-into-him-at-the-golden-globes?

Ricky Gervais didn’t hold back in last night’s Golden Globes ceremony, throwing punches left, right and centre, to an audience of bemused, amused, and sometimes offended, A-listers.

In an ‘oh-no-he-didn’t’ moment, the Afterlife star joked about the age gap between Leonardo DiCaprio and his previous partners.

Dissing the run-time of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his penchant for younger women in one fell swoop, Gervais said: ‘‘Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like “Come on mate.”’

Ouch.

But who is Leo dating, how old is she, and what is the age gap?

We take a look.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating?

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is currently dating actress and model, Camila Morrone.

The 22-year-old starred in Mickey and the Bear, and has modelled for Vogue Turkey and Moschino.

The pair were apparently old family friends, initially meeting 10 years ago through Camila’s stepfather – no other than Al Pacino.

Leo and Camila have been linked to one another since 2017, but their relationship was confirmed when they went on holiday to Aspen, Colarado, in early 2018.

Camila has previously defended their age gap to the Los Angeles Times, saying that large age gaps are nothing new.

She said: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Word.

How old is Leonardo DiCaprio and what is the age gap between him and Camila Morrone?

The Titanic star is 45 years old, meaning there is a 23-year-old age gap between the pair.

At the moment, he is just over double her age, which is why their courtship has raised some eyebrows in the past.

Leo definitely has a type: his previous relationships include models Amber Valletta, Madalina Ghenea, Erin Heatherton, and of course Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively.

But after two years, it seems like these two are in it for the long run.

