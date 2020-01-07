who-is-leo-and-what-does-he-want-with-whitney-in-eastenders?

Leo King (Tom Wells) left Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) scared for her life on EastEnders before his brief exit over the festive season, but now the devious paralegal is due to return to Walford.

Leo is still trying to get close to Whitney and has a brand new scheme in mind.

Ahead of his return, here’s a reminder of exactly who Leo is and how he came into Whitney’s life in the first place…

Who is Leo and what does he want with Whitney?

Leo is the son of paedophile Tony (Chris Coghill), who was Bianca’s boyfriend in September 2008.

While he seemed like the perfect doting boyfriend on the surface, it was eventually revealed that he was secretly grooming Whitney from the time she was 12.

In the end, Bianca found out the truth and Tony was arrested.

Even though he tried to convince her not to, Whitney eventually revealed the truth about their relationship in court which led to Tony being found guilty and sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

It later came out that Tony had died by suicide in prison.

Fast-forward years later, and after Whitney almost married Callum Highway (Tony Clay), Leo showed up on a mission to get revenge on behalf of his sex offender father — who he believed to be innocent.

He deviously following her on honeymoon and the two ended up starting a relationship.

Whitney started to fall for Leo, but – as is only natural on EastEnders – the truth eventually came to light.

She was able to convince Leo that she’s been telling the truth all these years, but since then his attempts to remain in her life have frightened her.

After Callum physically attacked him over the festive season, the paralegal decided to skip town — but not before he told Whitney that he’s in love with her.

It’s clear that Leo isn’t done with Whitney, and with him due to return to The Square tonight, there’s no telling what he has in store for her…

EastEnders continues Tuesday 7th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

