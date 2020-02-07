who-is-leanne-amaning?-meet-the-winter-love-island-star-and-customer-service-advisor-from-london

New host Laura Whitmore has taken over the reins from Caroline Flack, and a whole new cast of singletons have moved into a luxury Cape Town villa.

Winter Love Island 2020 has well and truly arrived, and promises to inject some much-needed winter sunshine into everyone’s lives.

But who is Leanne Amaning?

Here’s everything you need to know – including her age, job, Instagram handle and more…

Who is Leanne Amaning?

Leanne is a customer service advisor from London, who describes herself as “unpredictable, fun and charismatic.”

She is all about self-love, giving herself a 10/10 for looks: “My best feature is my eyes. I’d say I was a 10. If you don’t love yourself, who will?”.

This being said, Leanne also admits that she is not especially open when looking for love, so she wants to go into Love Island “to learn and change.”

Who is Leanne coupled up with?

Unfortunately Leanne was single after new girl Jess opted to steal Mike, who was the final contestant in the villa.

And numerous fans online were worried we now have another Michael on our hands after they pointed out that while Mike had promised Leanne that he was committed to getting helping her with her trust issues, he then told the twins he wanted to get to know them too.

However, after going on a date with Jess and spending the night with her, Mike came to realise his true feelings for Leanne and recoupled with her, leaving Jess single and fuming with him.

Leanne was dumped from the villa after Mike left her for Sophie Piper.

What’s Leanne’s type?

Leanne is looking for someone “who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy.”

Implying that she might be a bit picky when it comes to finding a man, she added: “The list does go on…”

Still, she would probably be satisfied with Gerard Butler, who she lists as her celebrity crush.

Immediate turn offs for Leanne include “Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it”.

The worst chat up line she’s ever heard is: “What’s your name? I thought it was Angel from heaven.”

What has Leanne said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Leanne has entered the villa hoping to turn around her love life, which she currently describes as being closer to the tune of Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

She is suitably determined, saying that when it comes to love inside the villa, “If I want something, I’ll get it”.

She’s not making any promises about loyalty either, adding that her attitude to loyalty depends on the man involved: “Depends how much I like someone. If I don’t like you that much then I’m not loyal.”

Is Leanne on Instagram?

She is indeed, and you can follow her profile here: @leanneamaning.

When did the new series of Love Island start?

Winter Love Island 2020 began on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12.

The action kicks off at 9pm and each episode lasts around an hour.

The show is on every night, apart from Saturdays, and is followed by Aftersun.