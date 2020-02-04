Who is Lady Gaga's boyfriend Michael Polansky? Inside the tech bro and singer's new relationship

The hottest luxury and A List news

Over the last few months, Lady Gaga was spotted with a mystery gentleman caller. Now, he’s confirmed to be entrepreneur Michael Polansky and they’re already Instagram official after a Super Bowl canoodling session and a Vegas New Year’s date night.

Sources told Page Six that the tech bro and Gaga most likely met at one of the events that his boss, former Facebook and Napster founder Sean Parker, hosted at his Los Angeles mansion for his foundation Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Parker has Hollywood ties of his own – he was played by Justin Timberlake in The Social Network.

It’s probable that Gaga would have reunited with Polansky at Parker’s birthday party in December as they were seen spending New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas.

They seemingly confirmed their relationship when Polansky made an appearance during Lady Gaga’s Super Saturday Night Show at Miami’s Meridian at Island Gardens, where he watched from a VIP balcony while talking to Gaga’s mom Cynthia Germanotta. He was also seen dancing with the ‘Shallow’ singer.

And they went Instagram official when Gaga shared a picture of herself sitting in his lap clad in a fishnet cover-up. Her almost 40 million followers rejoiced, commenting “Your energy is infectious” and “Someone loves you.” Other comments included, “Where is Bradley Cooper?” and “That doesn’t look like Bradley Cooper.”

Who is Michael Polansky?

While he might not be Bradley Cooper, Polansky has an impressive background.

He’s a Harvard grad who majored in Applied Mathematics and Computer Science before graduating in 2006. According to LinkedIn, Polansky has worked at Parker Group for a decade. He currently acts as CEO and was previously a Managing Partner and a board member.

He’s also the co-founder and executive director of the Parker Foundation, which “seeks transformative answers to the biggest problems—to either solve them once and for all, or to make them manageable in a significant way. ”

A source told E! “He didn’t want to be known yet and neither did Gaga but they decided at the Super Bowl to let it be public. She’s really into him! They are opposite of each other, which all-around is a good thing for her. He’s very well off, smart and an investor. He definitely cares a lot about Gaga, but is very low-key and not typically one for the public eye.”

Before she was spotted with her new philanthropic boyfriend, she was reportedly seeing sound engineer Dan Horton for a few months.

Pre-Horton, she was engaged to talent agent Christian Carino and actor Taylor Kinney.

Now, it looks like she’s definitely not caught in a bad romance.