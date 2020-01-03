who-is-josh-tucker-in-coronation-street-and-what-did-he-do-to-david?

Poor David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) has been through the mill on Coronation Street, and it’s not set to get any easier for the poor guy.

Not only is his beloved wife Shona (Julia Goulding) in a coma, but he before that he went to prison and came face to face with Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) again, who was serving time behind bars at the same time.

With Josh’s trial due to start tonight, here’s what you need to know about what Josh did to David.

Who is Josh Tucker in Coronation Street?

Josh previously worked as a mechanic at Webster’s and befriended David when the latter signed up for a charity boxing match that Josh helped organise.

The pair grew close, but Josh showed his true and vicious colours when, on a night out, he spiked David’s drink and raped him.

This ordeal rocked David to his core, and it took him quite some time to come to terms with what had been done to him, with Josh insisting that they had shared a consensual encounter.

Josh never admitted to raping David, and David eventually snapped and forcibly drove him to an alleyway demanding that Josh confesses to the authorities.

With Josh (who became blind after another of his intended victims gave him a beating) convinced that they were at the police station, he begged for David to let him go, saying that he wouldn’t be able to cope with prison life, that he would be put on a sex offenders register and be known as a rapist.

This proved enough of a confession for David, and he left Josh in that alleyway.

David next laid eyes on his rapist in the medical wing of the prison hospital, getting treatment for what looked like multiple injuries.

Later, David was told that Josh was in jail because he drugged and raped someone else.

Josh then proceeded to make David’s life a living hell yet again by claiming that it was David who’d stabbed him during the prison riot.

With help from Paul (Peter Ash), the truth finally came out, and — in tonight’s episode — the vile Josh will face up to what he’s done in court.

But with Shona still lying in hospital, David doesn’t want to leave her side.

Gail (Helen Worth) and Nick (Beb Price) will try to convince him to testify, but will David be able to face it after all he’s been through?

Coronation Street airs an hour-long episode on Friday 18th October at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany Platt makes a shocking confession tonight