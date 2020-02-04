who-is-josh-kempton?-meet-the-casa-amor-model-from-surrey

Model Josh Kempton is ready to ‘turn heads’ in the Love Island villa thanks to the return of Casa Amor.

The 21-year-old from Surrey is on the books of a couple of modelling agencies and is also close to Jordan Hames, who appeared on the show last summer.

A former Marine-in-training, the 6ft 1″ Islander reportedly gave up a career in the armed forces to concentrate on his modelling career.

No stranger to getting his abs out (he loves a topless snap), Josh is also a semi-professional footballer for Camberley Town.

Here’s all you need to know about Josh Kempton…

Who is Josh Kempton?

Blue-eyed Josh is signed to Nemesis Models in Manchester and Evolve Models in London, and has starred in campaigns for brands such as JD Sports, Mr Porter, Boohoo and his pal Jordan’s underwear brand House of Hames.

The Surrey-based Islander, who spent five months training to be a Marine, reckons he’s the “perfect balance of fun and serious” and rates himself an impressive 10 out of 10.

The newbie – who says “you’ve got to back yourself” – isn’t short of confidence and admits that he absolutely hates losing.

“I’m competitive,” he says. “I’m a sore loser.”

Quite what this means when it comes down to relationships in the villa remains to be seen.

Is Josh on Instagram?

Strangely for someone on Love Island, he isn’t…

No, of course he is. Josh’s profile is littered with topless photos of himself modelling for a whole host of different brands.

And when we say littered, we mean littered – he’s clearly very proud of his body and rate his looks.

There are also the usual photos with friends and family.

What’s Josh’s type?

Josh is after someone kind-hearted – and by that he means naturally beautiful.

“If you’re naturally beautiful you tend to be kind-hearted,” he helpfully explains.

“They need to make me laugh otherwise I’ll get bored,” he adds.

He’s also looking for someone with “good eye contact” as a physical trait…

For first dates, Josh likes the idea of going to something like Go Ape since you “get over the embarrassment of looking silly and have fun.”

“Bad manners” are a turn off for Josh because he “doesn’t like people who are rude”, but he likes it when a girl messages first because “it shows confidence”.

What football team does Josh play for?

Before heading into the villa, Josh regularly turned out in the centre of defence for Camberley Town FC.

The semi-professional club play in the Combined Counties League Premier Division.

Josh joined the team as a 15-year-old, and judging by the club’s Twitter profile they’re going to miss him.

“We are reporting #LoveIslandUK for failing to put in a 7-day approach for our registered player; Josh Kempton, following reports on the national news platforms that he’s agreed to a short term loan deal,” they wrote.

What has Josh said about Winter Love Island?

The confident Islander says: “I’m obviously going in for one thing – to find someone – but I want to have a laugh at the same time.”

He’s got his eye on three villa women in particular – Rebecca because she’s mysterious, Sophie because of her smile (might be a bit late for that) and Jess because her personality is “so kindhearted” – or does he mean she’s naturally beautiful.

“I’m going to go in there, assess and see what heads I can turn,” he declared.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.