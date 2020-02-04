who-is-jamie-mccann?-meet-the-casa-amor-bombshell-and-eyelash-technician-from-north-ayrshire

Another Scot is set to turn heads in the Winter Love Island villa this year as Jamie McCann is entering Casa Amor.

The 24-year-old eyelash technician from North Ayrshire is a romantic at heart and falls hard – although it may take the “picky” business owner some time to find the one.

Admitting that she’s on the hunt for a husband in the villa, the university graduate says she wants to find the perfect guy to become the father of her kids.

So, can anyone match up to Jamie’s exacting standards? Here’s all you need to know about her…

(ITV)

Who is Jamie McCann?

Jamie runs her own business as an eyelash technician, which she launched while studying at Glasgow Caledonian University.

She is entering the villa after coming out of a length six year relationship, and reckons she will be “in amongst the action” during her time on the show.

“I’m really outgoing and bit extra,” she says. “I’m a relationship person, I fall in love hard so if I meet someone in there who I really like I will end up falling in love with them.”

Jamie describes herself as “loving, bubbly and dramatic,” but the guys better watch out for ‘morning Jamie’, with the Islander admitting she’s “quite moody” before 12pm – and anyone who snores is out.

As a former “disco dancer”, Jamie says she’s “quite flexible” – and she likes to have fun.

Is Jamie on Instagram?

She certainly is – and her profile is littered with snaps of her glammed-up on nights out and graduation from university.

It appears Jamie is very much fond of seeing the world, with trips to Las Vegas, Magaluf, Brussels and Tenerife under her belt in the last year alone.

She also took a trip to Thailand in July 2018, while she flew to Australia on Christmas Day, 2016.

What’s Jamie’s type?

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

Jamie has high standards, admitting that she doesn’t date a lot because she’s so picky – but if you look like Enrique Iglesias or Richard Madden, you stand a chance.

“I’ve got a lot that I look for in a guy,” she says. “They need to have nice eyes because I want my future kids to have nice eyes.

“My ideal man would be someone who is not afraid to tell me how they feel and be really loving and romantic.”

And dating aps are a definite no-no, with Jamie saying: “I tried Tinder once and matched with a fireman who said something about my pants and fire and him using his hose.

“I couldn’t cope with that. That’s when I deactivated Tinder,” she added.

What has Jamie said about Winter Love Island?

She says she will go to any lengths to find her perfect man, and won’t let anything stop hr.

” I think you need to be in it for yourself. You need to look out for number one. If you want to find love and a future husband, you have to grab the opportunity,” she says.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.