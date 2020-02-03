Who is Jade Affleck? Meet Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell from Yarm

Casa Amor is returning to the Love Island villa and among the new names is Jade Affleck, a 25-year-old with a passion for welding.

The sales professional, who hails from Yarm in North Yorkshire, describes herself as a “bit of a tomboy” and isn’t afraid of competition, having won back-to-back showjumping victories at the Cleveland Show a few years ago,

A former beauty pageant finalist, Jade has promised to do what it takes to get her man and won’t be scared of stepping on any toes.

But can any of the lads win her affection over her beloved Harry the horse? Here’s all you need to know about the confident 25-year-old…

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

Who is Jade Affleck?

Not short on confidence, Jade describes herself as “fit, fun and feisty” and reckons Kelis’ Milkshake sums her up.

A keen equestrian, Jade won showjumping titles in 2015 and 2016 at the Cleveland Show, while last year took home podium finishes in another competition.

Jade also reached the final of the Miss Tees Valley beauty pageant in 2014 and took part in 2015, but admits she’s looking for the “perfect” man she can take home to meet her mum and dad.

“My family’s seal of approval is very important to me,” she says.

Is Jade on Instagram?

Obviously – and it’s clear she’s fond of her horse “handsome” Harry, writing on a recent picture of the stallion: “Well if this isn’t love then I don’t know what is”.

So any boys in the villa better be aware there’s going to be three of them in any sort of future relationship.

Other posts on her Instagram are of the ubiquitous pre-night out selfies dolled up to the nines, or out at the races or weddings with friends and family.

What’s Jade’s type?

Boring guys better turn away now, because if you ain’t interesting, she ain’t listening.

“I have a really bad attention span,” she says. “Unless someone is really interesting, I don’t really listen.

“He had to funny, have nice teeth and make me laugh”.

Any Jack Fincham look-a-likes out there could be in with a chance with Jade, although don’t wait around for her to slide into your DMs – because you’ll be waiting a long time for that to happen.

“I’d never slide into anybody’s DMs,” she says. “That’s their job to slide in to mine.”

However, you’d best put the cheesy chat-up lines to one side if you want to impress the showjumper, while arrogant bores would do well to stay well clear.

What has Jade said about Winter Love Island?

Well, it seems like Jade is up for the fight this year, and won’t be afraid to ruffle feathers down in Cape Town.

Vowing to do what it takes, Jade says: “Some guys are coupled up but that’s a minor setback for me, I’ll do anything it takes to get my man.

So Jess Gale, Paige Turley and Shaughna Phillips had better be aware, since Jade has her eye on Luke M, Finley Tapp and Callum Jones.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.