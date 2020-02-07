who-is-jackson-robert-scott?-9-facts-about-the-talented-child-actor-who-plays-bode-in-locke-and-key

The new Netflix series Locke & Key is all set to drop on 7th January, and we are very excited about it.

One of the series’s smallest stars is 11-year-old actor Jackson Robert Scott.

And though he may be but little, he has already proven himself to be a fierce young talent as Scott already boasts an impressive array of acting credentials. If he keeps going at this rate, we think you’ll be seeing a lot more of him in future.

So without further ado, let us introduce you to one of horror’s cutest new additions. Read on for nine facts you may not have known about the rising star…

Jackson in Locke & Key (Netflix)

1) He wore the famous yellow raincoat in Stephen King’s It

Jackson first rose to fame playing Georgie in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

Georgie frequently appears in a bright yellow raincoat in the film, so Scott and his mum dressed in coordinating yellow outfits for the premiere. N’aww.

2) He’s got a steely side

Perhaps implying a steelier side beneath all that cuteness, though, he has said that his favourite scene to film in It was the scene in which he gets his arm ripped off. Decidedly less sweet, after all…

3) He’s a bit of a horror connoisseur

In fact, Scott is a big fan of watching horror films – claiming that he finds the scariness “fun”.

When asked about the characters that he finds scary, he gave the example of Annabelle the doll. Yes, Annabelle is from The Conjuring – and yes, The Conjuring is indeed rated a 15 – but we’ll put it down to market research in this case.

4) He likes clowns, too

Not one for being easily spooked, Scott said that he actually enjoyed working with Pennywise the Clown – A.K.A. Bill Skarsgård – because he is “a very nice” person.

Rather you than us…

5) He is the only original cast member in Locke & Key

Putting all of this courage to good use, Scott certainly seems to be making a big impact on the horror scene.

In fact, he was the only character who was not re-cast when Netflix acquired the rights to Locke & Key. If that doesn’t count as justification for watching horror films, we don’t know what does.

6) He also gives a masterful rendition of the Pennywise dance

Which you can watch here…

7) He’s not just a high-flier in horror…

Beyond his horror roles, he has also enjoyed great success in his other performances. In 2018, for instance, he starred in Skin – a short film which went on to win an Oscar for Best Short Film (Live Action).

You can watch the very sweet moment when Scott heard about the announcement via his Instagram.

8) And he’s not just a high-flier in acting…

His talents aren’t limited to acting, either. He’s clearly a bright spark, and has said that he’s enrolled in a Mandarin Immersion Programme to help him learn the language.

His favourite subject is reading, though, because of how much he loves stories.

9) Lastly, Jackson has recently acquired a new puppy – who is almost as cute as he is.

Meet Goldie Girl…