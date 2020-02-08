Who is in the Locke & Key cast? Darby Staunchfield and Emilia Jones star in Netflix's new series

Based on the American comic book series by Joe Hill, Locke & Key is an exciting new horror-fantasy series coming to Netflix in February.

The narrative focuses on three siblings who move to a new home after the brutal murder of their father.

Upon exploring the ancestral home, the youngest of the three children, Bode, hears a whisper coming from the bottom of a dis-used well.

The whisper then takes a physical form, telling Bode he must discover a set of magical keys, which will unlock all kinds wonderful worlds. Of course, all is not what it seems.

Ahead of the show’s release on Netflix, take a look at the cast in more detail…

Locke & Key is a new Netflix show based on the original comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. (Netflix)

When is Locke & Key released on Netflix?

Season one of Locke & Key is scheduled to drop on Netflix on Friday, February 7.

Who’s in the cast of Locke & Key?

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Mad Men actress Derby Stanchfield stars as Nina Locke (Getty)

American actress Darby Stanchfield is best known for Mad Men, in which she played Helen Bishop.

Helen was a single mum who moved to Betty and Don Draper’s neighbourhood, with her two children – one of whom, Glen, features in later episodes.

In addition to Mad Men, Darby has also starred in TV shows NCIS and Scandal, and the film Waitress.

In the new drama, she plays Nina Locke, a widowed mother of the three children.

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Connor Jessup plays Tyler Locke in the new Netflix show (Getty)

Now 25, Canadian rising star Connor Jessup already has an impressive portfolio.

Having begun his acting career at the age of 11, Connor’s TV credits include American Crime, The Saddle Club and Falling Skies.

His new role as Tyler Locke explores the effects of trauma, as he negotiates the loss of his father and wrestles with the idea his death may be his fault.

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Emilia Jones stars as Kinsey in Locke & Key (Getty)

17-year-old BAFTA-nominated actress Emilia Jones is best known for her parts in Utopia, Brimstone, Youth and High-Rise.

Younger viewers may also recognise her for her role in the Horrible Histories movie and her Doctor Who cameo as the young Queen of Years, Merry Gedelh.

In Locke & Key, Emilia plays middle child, Kinsey, who is also struggling to come to terms with her loss.

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

11-year-old Jackson Robert Scott plays Bode Locke in the show (Getty)

11-year-old Jackson Robert Scott might be the youngest cast member, but he certainly deserves a lot of recognition.

Playing Bode Locke, the youngest of the three siblings the story centres around, Jackson steals the show with many funny lines.

Bode is the one to discover a magical set of keys which unlock the house’s secrets.

Jackson has previously featured in the 2017 film It and its second chapter, as Georgie Denbrough.

He has also been in The Prodigy and Fear the Walking Dead.

Other cast members include:

Bill Heck as Rendell Locke

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

Thomas Mitchell as Sam Lesser

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon

