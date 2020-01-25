who-is-hedgehog-on-the-masked-singer?

It’s been one of ITV’s most eye-watering new series, but we are completely hooked on The Masked Singer.

While some of our cast of characters have been unmasked, we’re still waiting to find out which famous face is behind the mask of Hedgehog – the crooning woodland creature.

Hedgehog made his Masked Singer debut in the series’ first episode. Jonathan Ross commented mid-way through his Little Mix performance that he was “rapping like a dad”.

The judging panel all had different ideas as to who was in the costume, with Jonathan Ross guessing actor Ian McKellen and Rita Ora suggesting comedian Jack Whitehall. Davina McCall plumped for Harry Potter actor David Thewlis, as Hedgehog seemed “quite theatrical” and “posh”. Ken Jeong said he thought actor and comic Eddie Izzard was in the costume due to the way Hedgehog held his microphone.

However, fans of the show have other ideas as to who’s behind the mask.

Read on to find who RadioTimes.com thinks is behind the prickly costume…

Is Hedgehog Michael Ball?

Many viewers are convinced that Hedgehog is musical theatre veteran Michael Ball.

The singer, actor and presenter has starred in numerous West End productions over the last thirty years, including Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd, and hosted This Morning, Lorraine and The One Show. He is currently playing Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.

Some fans are convinced that Ball is the man behind the mask due to his stage experience and believe that Hedgehog’s clue – the fact that he “died at 8.30 every night” for a job – refers to a dying character Ball would have played on the West End.

Not to mention that Ball has had practice wearing a mask – he starred in a 1987 production of Phantom of the Opera in the titular role.

However, he’s since addressed the rumours while guesting-hosting on The One Show. When questioned, he mouthed to the camera “it’s not me” — despite making a joke about how “prickly” he is.

Is he double bluffing?

I don’t know why, but Hedgehog made me think Michael Ball. #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/crfqa2PS5a — Rachel (@raquellaah) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Alfie Boe?

Alfie Boe is a friend of Michael Ball’s so pretty much every clue that was applicable above is applicable to Alfie.

Perhaps the kicker comes with the clue “can’t wait to have a ball”…

Alfie often duets with Michael and the pair have had albums out together – instead of being a Ball, he could have one!

Is Hedgehog Michael Crawford?

With Hedgehog posing by a Phantom mask, Rita Ora believed the original Phantom could be a safe guess for the steampunk singer.

But does Crawford fit the other clues?

Is Hedgehog Michael McIntyre?

Another famous Michael has been thrown into the mix, as some fans believe the posh-sounding Hedgehog is in fact comedian Michael McIntyre.

The stand-up comic presented Comedy Roadshow and the Royal Variety performance on two occasions. He currently hosts Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One.

Some viewers think that Hedgehog’s mannerisms indicate that he’s a stand-up comedian, and that his plummy accent is a dead ringer for McIntyre’s.

Hmm is it Michael McIntyre as The hedgehog? Quite posh ???? #MaskedSinger — Sinéad Garvan (@SineadGarvan) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jason Manford?

Comedian and presenter Jason Manford is a main contender for Hedgehog according to some viewers. The Manchester-born comic has appeared on various panel shows and began presenting BBC One’s new game show First & Last this year.

Manford is many viewers’ guess for the woodland creature due to his musical abilities – he’s released a studio album and appeared in The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. He is currently starring in the UK tour of Curtains.

Some fans are pointing to Manford’s operatic voice and his role of Adolfo Pirelli – a murdered character – in a 2012 production of Sweeney Todd as evidence that he is Hedgehog.

However, when asked on Twitter by a viewer whether he was behind the mask, Manford replied with: “Nah I’m too busy!” and a blowing-a-kiss emoji.

Normally I don’t pay attention to reality type programmes but The Masked Singer has me hooked with all the detective stuff. Hedgehog sounds like Jason Manford, complete with an operatic voice and Salford accent. Pre-recorded too. Comedian and died in Sweeney Todd nearly hour in. — Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) January 4, 2020

Is Hedgehog Jack Whitehall?

Comedians seem to be a popular guess for Hedgehog, with some viewers convinced that comic Jack Whitehall – Rita Ora’s prediction – is the man behind the mask.

The stand-up comedian is best known for his Netflix series, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, and his roles in Fresh Meat and Bad Education. He recently appeared in the Amazon series Good Omens and has been cast in the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise.

Fans are speculating that Whitehall is Hedgehog due to his “posh” voice and experience performing comedy on stage.

