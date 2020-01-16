who-is-going-to-die-in-eastenders-as-the-35-year-anniversary-drama-looms?

EastEnders is kicking off its 35th anniversary celebrations with a dramatic storyline which will see one character die in the Thames after falling from a party boat.

Metro.co.uk revealed earlier this week that a celebration on the river thrown by the Queen Vic would be the setting for secrets to come to light, showdowns to happen and tragedy to strike in a week of episodes which will take place over 24 hours.

And newly released pictures from the filming of the episodes have already put a few potential victims in the spotlight – while fans are already speculating over who the victim might be,

So who could be in line to meet a tragic end in the river that’s been in the opening titles since the soap began?

Here’s what we know so far…

Who is going to die in EastEnders’ anniversary episode?

Obviously we have no idea who’s going to lose their life in the dramatic week of episodes – but speculation over who the victim could be is rife.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) has been marked out as a potential victim by viewers after she starts drinking again while on board, with pictures from the filming showing her perilously close to the edge of the boat after hitting the booze.

However Mick (Danny Dyer) is also in the firing line, with speculation that he could be the victim after trying to save Linda – or that she could end up pushing him to his death after yet another altercation over her drinking.

Others who could be in trouble include Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Max Branning (Jake Wood) – who have all been seen wearing lifejackets on set, suggesting one or more of them could end up in the water at some point.

However the victim could also be unrelated to the Carter clan, with suggestion that evil Leo King (Tom Wells), who is currently stalking Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) could be dispatched to a watery grave – or Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) could be pushed overboard by one of Chantelle (Jessica Plummer)’s family members as revenge for his abuse of her.

Others have suggested the soap could serve up an even bigger shock by killing off Sharon (Letitia Dean) – who is also due to give birth in the anniversary week – Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), who is known to be leaving, or Phil (Steve McFadden), whose 30th anniversary on the show coincides with the special week of episodes.

Now that would be a way to go. But really, we have no idea. So we’ll just have to keep on speculating for the time being…

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday night at 7.30pm.





