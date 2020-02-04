who-is-george-day?-the-lowdown-on-the-casa-amor-star-and-estate-agent-from-southampton

As the Casa Amor twist heralds the arrival of 12 new bombshells on Love Island, George Day is one of the new Islanders joining the cast.

The estate agent from Southampton says he’s excited to meet people outside of his home city, where “everyone knows everyone.”

Will George find his match on Love Island? Find out everything you need to know about the 27-year-old…

Who is George Day?

George describes himself as a “gentleman,” and believes he’s going to turn heads on Love Island.

“I’m pristine, my hair, beard, tan, teeth and my style is spicy,” he says. “I’ve got confidence too.”

Being “modest,” George rates himself an 8.5, “even though I think I am a 10,” which – sure.

He believes his personality is his best feature, but admits that he mumbles when he speaks and plays with his hair a lot.

He likes making girls laugh, and believes shouting “I’m having you on toast” at women on nights out is hilarious. It “always makes the girls laugh and is the perfect ice breaker,” he promises.

What’s George’s type?

George aims for personality, but loves an accent – and “good teeth.”

“It’s the first thing I look at, I’m drawn to the mouth. I’m not a dentist, but I should have been!” he says.

George’s celebrity crush is influencer twin Ellie O’Donnell, and he’s had his heart broken twice, so is looking for something serious.

“I’m done with nights out, I want to Netflix and Chill,” he says.

What has George said about Winter Love Island 2020?

George says his eyes are wandering still, but he’s keen on Paige, Siannise and Jess, and wants to learn more about Demi.

He’s committed to working hard on the show, saying: “I’m just going to follow my heart, I’m keen to get to know everyone and if it’s meant to be it’ll be.”

Is George on Instagram?

George doesn’t seem to be on Instagram – yet. We don’t doubt he’ll cash in on his new-found fame soon enough and start a public profile.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.