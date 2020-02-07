who-is-finley-tapp?-meet-the-love-island-contestant-and-oxford-city-footballer-coupled-up-with-paige-turley

The Love Island villa welcomed another footballer through its doors in the shape of bombshell Finley Tapp.

“Relationship guy” Finley is backing himself to do well in Winter Love Island this year as he’ll “make friends with the blokes” and reckons he’s a strong contender for this year’s crown.

Here’s all you need to know about Finley – and why he should stay away from the grooming regime before a big date.

Who is Finley Tapp?

Finley is a 20-year-old recruitment consultant from Milton Keynes, but also turns out for a semi-professional football team too.

And it seems our semi-pro is not short of confidence, not only backing himself a solid 9/10 but also claiming to be “loud, outgoing and good looking” with great eyes.

He says: “I’m a relationship kinda guy so I’m looking for a partner to come out of the villa with. I know I’ll make friends with the blokes in there too so I should be a good contender.

Who is Finley coupled up with?

The late arrival chose to partner up with Paige Turley, who was left single after Ollie Williams quit the villa early on.

Their relationship seems to be going smoothly – the pair shared a kiss just a day after Ollie left the show, and Finley then remained loyal to Paige whilst in Casa Amor, returning by himself to reunite with her.

Love Island 2020: Islanders – in pictures

However any potential partner should bring their earplugs, as he tends to snore – we’re not quite sure how that’s going down with the villa’s communal sleeping arrangements…

Is Finley on Instagram?

Obviously. Along with the usual shots of “Fin” posing in front of the camera at the beach or in the gym (just who is taking these photos?) are pictures of him playing football, as well as snaps from a trip to Gran Canaria in the summer of 2018.

Fans of pouts and smoulders will not be disappointed by his Instagram, and if you want to keep up you can follow him @finn_tapp.

What football team does Finley play for?

Finley turns out for semi-professional side Oxford City, who compete in the National League South.

A defender by trade, Finley signed for Oxford City in the summer from League Two side Milton Keynes Dons.

Still only 20, his playing career has been brief and he only signed a professional contract with the Dons in May 2018 after a decade at the club.

However, his playing time was limited and he was loaned to Staines Town during the first half of the 2018/2019 season, before he was later released by his parent club.​

What has Finley said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Finley has admitted that he won’t stop at much to get the girl he wants.

“It’ll be great if I come out of the villa with mates but if I need to step on toes to get the girl I like, I’ll do it,” he says before adding: “I’ve always been loyal.

Whenever I start getting the wandering eye, it’s time to break up. Who knows what could happen in the villa!”

Placing great stake in the famed “bro code”, he says: “If you feel like you’ve got loyalties with the boys and they’ve shown you loyalty before then that’s where the respect lies.”