Who is Eva Zapico? Meet Love Island's Casa Amor bombshell from Bromley

With Casa Amor back on Love Island, Eva Zapico is one of the 12 new bombshells ready to stir up the drama among the existing Islanders.

The 21-year-old recruitment consultant describes herself as “fun, sassy and confident,” and rates herself a “10/10,” saying: “How can you expect someone to love you if you don’t love yourself?”

Brimming with confidence and armed with a competitive streak, here’s everything you need to know about Eva Zapico…

Who is Eva Zapico?

Hailing from Bromley, 21-year-old Eva Zapico says while she’s “up for a laugh,” she’s on Love Island to find a partner: “I’m looking for love”.

She recently graduated from the University of Nottingham with a 2:1, and currently works as a recruitment consultant.

Eva says her hair is her best feature – “it’s long, thick and bright” – but her worst habit is eating “too much rubbish food, like Nando’s and pizza”.

She likes to meet dates on Instagram or on nights out, but hates people who ask for her Snapchat and don’t say please. “So entitled”.

Is Eva on Instagram?

Eva is active on Instagram, with nearly 6,500 followers.

She regularly shares photos of her different outfits and extensive travels, with recent trips to Malta, Belize and Dubai.

She’s not afraid to poke fun at the trials and tribulations of dating, writing: “Holding my own hand because men r trash [sic].”

What’s Eva’s type?

Eva’s looking for a “real alpha male” with a “rugby physique,” and needs someone who isn’t sensitive. “I’m not sensitive at all,” she says.

She says her turn-offs are guys who smell, or if they sweat a lot.

Eva is relaxed about first dates – dinner and drinks “somewhere nice” is ideal for her, particularly Asian cuisine.

Her celebrity crush is British professional boxer Anthony Joshua – who she claims is the “love of her life”.

What has Eva said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Eva has made it clear she’s a competitive player: “I don’t owe anyone anything – the game is the game”.

She’s currently got her eyes on Mike and Nas, as they have the “best personalities”.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.