Who is Emilia Jones? Seven things you didn't know about the Locke & Key star

Netflix has released its chilling new series Locke & Key, based on a series of comics by Joe Hill.

The series follows a family who move to a creepy house in Massachusetts following the murder of their father, and discover it’s home to magical keys that they must protect from an evil entity.

Hill, son of famed horror author Stephen King, serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series.

Emilia Jones stars as daughter Kinsey Locke in the series, the middle child of the Locke family.

Here are seven things you probably didn’t know about the actress…

1. She’s British

Jones was born and raised in London, but dons an American accent in Locke and Key.

Following a string of roles in British film, television and theatre, Locke and Key is her first major role in an American production.

2. Her father is Aled Jones

Emilia Jones’ father is Welsh singer and radio and television presenter Aled Jones.

Her mother is Claire Fossett, and she also has a younger brother Lucas.

3. Her debut role was in One Day

Jones started out at the age of 8 when she appeared as Jasmine in the film One Day.

Directed by Lone Scherfig, One Day also starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

Jones has also starred in films such as What We Did on Our Holiday, Youth and High-Rise.

4. She’s performed on the stage

In 2011, Jones made her stage debut playing young Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

In 2013, she starred in a stage adaptation of The Turn of the Screw, sharing the role of Flora with two other girls, and in 2014 starred in Far Away at the Young Vic.

5. She’s 17

Despite already having an impressive slate of film and television credits under her belt, Emilia Jones is still just 17.

6. She’s been nominated for a Bafta

After starring in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans, Emilia Jones was nominated for Best Young Performer at the British Academy Children’s Awards in 2019.

7. She’s on Instagram

To keep up with everything Locke and Key related, Emilia Fox has been sharing recent trailers and premiere pics on her Instagram.

The first season of Locke & Key is available to stream on Netflix now.