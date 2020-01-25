who-is-duck-on-the-masked-singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm as viewers ponder who is behind each incredible costume.

One of the most endearing characters performing on stage is Duck, who has thrown a few curveballs when it comes to her real identity, with guesses ranging from Denise Lewis to Skunk Anansie’s Skin.

Fans couldn’t quite put their finger on the identity of the yellow water-dweller, but there have been more than a few theories already. Thankfully, RadioTimes.com has you covered…

Is Duck Skin from Skunk Anansie?

The theories are incredibly strong for Skin, and it all comes down to the cryptic clues.

Firstly, we know Duck is multi-lingual and can speak Italian and German – Skin was actually a judge on the Italian version of The Voice.

What’s more, she also sang happy birthday to Nelson Mandela which ticks that off the clue box.

Is Duck Mel C?

Davina McCall seems convinced she knows who Duck is, pinning all her money on Mel C.

The Spice formerly known as Sporty certainly ticks the ‘athletic’ box, and her experience in The Spice Girls and as a solo singer would mean she’s been front of crowds that are 85,000 strong.

But is Mel C bilingual?

Is Duck Denise Lewis?

So far, the public seem to be pretty sure Denise Lewis is behind the cute costume.

The presenter and former heptathlete is without a doubt an accomplished sports woman, but it seems she could have turned her hand to singing, too.

Denise previously competed in track and field events – something seen in Duck’s opening VT.

Is Duck Kelly Holmes?

In a similar vein, Dame Kelly Holmes could also be the woman behind the mask.

Like Denise, the Olympian was an accomplished athlete and won gold medals in Athens in 2004.

However, one of the clues was focused on “long distance running”, something Kelly didn’t specialise in during her 800m and 1500m career.

Is Duck Lucie Donlan?

It’s a bit left field, but bear with us… Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan was a big hit last year when she went on the hunt for her dream man.

She was always keen on sharing her passion for surfing and tried to convince her fellow islanders to get involved.

During The Masked Singer, Duck announced they “surf from time to time”, prompting some to point the finger at Lucie.

Her singing talents are currently unknown, but they could be revealed in coming episodes of The Masked Singer.

