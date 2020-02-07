who-is-demi-jones?-meet-the-winter-love-island-star-and-graduate-from-portsmouth

Demi Jones is one of the newest bombshells to shake things up in the Love Island villa.

The reality TV hopeful joined the existing contestants, who had been filling up the Cape Town resort since the Winter edition began on 12 January.

Demi, like all new additions, was expected to ruffle some feathers after her entrance alongside Wallace Wilson was teased ahead of Monday night’s episode (January 27).

Who is Demi Jones and how old is she?

Bombshell: Demi Jones is a 21-year-old graduate (ITV)

Hailing from Portsmouth, the 21-year-old, describes herself as “Definitely bubbly, reliable, friendly.”

She rates herself as “a 7” and believes that her best feature is her hair.

“I think that makes me different, I’m a natural redhead,” she added.

Demi, who admits that being “quite messy” is her worst habit, works as a style advisor at a boutique.

What is Demi’s type?

She had her eyes on Nas and Finn. Her celebrity crushes are Zac Efron and Tom Hardy.

Speaking of Hardy, she added: “He’s quite sexy isn’t he?”

What has she said about Winter Love Island 2020?

“I think when boys see me they go for my looks and don’t want to get to know me on a deeper level,” she said. “Whereas I like to think I’ve got a bit of personality to go with it – I’m bubbly and fun.”

She promised to not “beat around the bush” when she enters the villa.

Admitting to being only 99% loyal, she added: “If I’m coupled up with someone I’m not happy with and if there’s someone I vibe with, I will have to say something, I’ll have to get my feelings across.”

Who is Demi coupled up with?

Demi is now single after Nas Majeed coupled up with Eva Zapico.

Is Demi on Instagram?

Before walking into the villa Demi had 3,221 followers on the picture-sharing site.

She shares pictures of herself graduating with a History and Archaeology from the University of Winchester.

She enjoys posting pictures of her nights out with friends and her outings to her favourite restaurant.

When is Love Island on TV?

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm