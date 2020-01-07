who-is-danny-and-what-is-he-up-to-with-sarah-in-emmerdale?

Danny (Louis Healy) is up to no good in tonight’s Emmerdale, as he is set to ask Sarah (Katie Hill) for more help in enacting his sinister plans.

The devious teen has been a disruptive force since he entered Sarah’s life last year.

Ahead of tonight’s show, we recap on who he is and what his plans with Sarah are.

Take a seat.

Who is Danny Harrington?

Danny first came to the village last year and while little was known about him, red flags were raised straight away when Sarah started to bunk off school to see him, and they started taking drugs together.

His dark side was first revealed in November when he pressurised her into taking drugs at a party.

If that wasn’t sketchy enough, his ulterior motives later became clear when he asked Sarah to keep drugs for him.

The same drugs were taken by Noah, which resulted in him being hospitalized

Following the incident, Sarah stopped speaking to Danny, but that looks set to change in tonight’s episode, where he will feign upset and claim he has been beaten up by the people who supplied the drugs.

What is Danny up to with Sarah in Emmerdale?

It seems as though Danny will start to make Sarah feel guilty for what has happened.

He will use his injuries as a hook to ask her to deal drugs for him to help repay his debts.

Will she oblige or has she learnt her lesson?

Only time will tell.

Emmerdale continues today,Tuesday 7 January, at 7pm on ITV.

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Evil Danny Harrington asks for Sarah Sugden’s help in sinister plan tonight

MORE: Emmerdale spoilers: Drugs horror for Jai Sharma