who-is-coronation-street’s-jade-rowan-and-who-was-her-father-john-stape?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is set to have her life turned upside down in tonight’s Coronation Street, after Jade’s scheming will result in a visit from the social services.

Nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) has been trying to sabotage Fiz’s family ever since she entered the street as Hope’s tutor.

Fiz doesn’t yet know that Jade is the daughter of her late husband, John Stape (Graeme Hawley), but this is likely to change very soon.

Before it cataclysmically kicks off tonight, we take a moment to remember exactly who both Jade, and her father John are.

Who is Jade Rowan from Coronation Street and why is she trying to sabotage Fiz’s family?

The devious Jade Rowan is the other daughter of John Stape, Fiz’s late husband.

Her campaign against Fiz and her husband has seen her paint fake bruises on their daughter Hope and she is also set to call social services on them, which will lead to Hope being taken away while the investigation is conducted.

If her plan is successful, she will emerge as the blood guardian of Hope and likely be granted custody.

Fiz won’t go down without a fight, however, and it looks as though she’s willing to go to some pretty dramatic lengths to keep the family together.

Jade is played by actor Lottie Henshall, who previously appeared as Jenna O’Brien in an episode of Doctors.

Before the big reveal, Lottie told Metro.co.uk about her enthusiasm for the role.

She said: ‘I don’t know where it’s going – I honestly live for getting the scripts. What’s she doing this week!? I wish I could tell you but I don’t know where it will go.’

Who was John Stape in Coronation Street?

John Stape – who is also Hope’s father – came to Weatherfield in 2007 before dying in a car crash in 2011.

During that time, he managed to cause the deaths of three people before dumping the blame on Fiz, who served jail time for the offences.

After fleeing and coming back, he confessed to his crimes while he was on his death bed.

But the drama doesn’t stop there: before marrying Fiz, he had an affair with then-teenager, Rosie Webster (Helen Flanagan), whom he later tried to kidnap.

It’s safe to say he wasn’t the most likeable character.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Paedophile Kel Hinchley caught out as Bernie Winter enacts her plan?

MORE: Kym Marsh may return to Coronation Street – for a romance with Piers Morgan