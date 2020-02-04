Who is Ched Uzor? Meet Love Island's new scaffolder giving Callum a run for his money

It may be the winter edition of Love Island, but things are seriously heating up.

Monday’s episode included the introduction of Casa Amor, which has understandably left the OG couples shaking in their boots (here’s looking at you, Shaughna), as they face the prospect of potentially being left for a new Islander.

Among the new cast members is Ched Uzor – but who is he?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island bombshell – from his age and job to Instagram handle…

Who is Ched Uzor and how old is he?

Ched is a 23-year-old scaffolder hailing from Suffolk.

Describing himself as a “kind, fun and outgoing” guy, Ched sounds as though he’s the ideal man for the ITV2 reality show.

What is Ched’s type?

Ched’s ideal woman would be “ambitious and driven”, but also some who “can give banter as well as take it.”

Ched’s celebrity crush is Rihanna and in the villa, his sights are set on Rebecca Gormley and Siânnise Fudge.

What has Ched said about Winter Love Island?

Ched says he’s “cheeky and chilled” but has no qualms in going after whichever Islander he likes in the villa.

Speaking about his strategy and how he would approach pulling a girl for a chat, Ched said: “You have to get what you want at the end of the day and make yourself happy.

“If you find someone you like, you’ve got to chase it.

“It’s not Friend Island, if I fancy someone and she likes me and not you it’s not my fault!”

Is Ched on Instagram?

He sure is. You can follow him here: @ched.uzor.

As well as posting pics of his gym sessions, Ched regularly shares selfies and sunny holiday snaps.

