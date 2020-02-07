Who is Callum Jones? Winter Love Island 2020 star and scaffolder from Manchester who's coupled up with Molly Smith

Winter, do one…because Love Island is back – only this time it’s hosted by the lovely Laura Whitmore and located in South Africa.

Along with a new villa and host, a new line-up is looking for love with the series opener seeing 12 Islanders entering the luxury abode.

But who is Callum Jones?

Here’s the lowdown on the Winter Love Island hunk – including his age, job, Instagram handle and more…

(ITV)

Who is Callum Jones and how old is he?

Callum is a 23-year-old scaffolder from Manchester.

Describing himself as a “cheeky chap” with “builders’ banter”, we’re sure he’s going to go down a treat in the villa.

He also rates himself a strong 9/10 in the looks department, crediting his smile as the main draw for the ladies.

Who is Callum coupled up with?

Callum is now coupled up with Molly Smith, after a dramatic recoupling in which he ditched Shaughna Phillips for Molly on his return from Casa Amor.

Shaughna and Callum coupled up at the beginning, although their new relationship was tested thanks to the introduction of twins Eve and Jess Gale, with the former choosing Callum to pair up with.

Shaughna wasn’t happy and worked hard to get “her man” back, and in the show’s first recoupling Callum ditched Eve for Shaughna.

Another bombshell introduction saw Callum go on a date with former Miss Newcastle Rebecca Gormley, but he is now paired up with Molly Smith.

Is Callum on Instagram?

If you’re into guy who take pics holding beer, then you will definitely want to hit Callum up on the ‘gram.

You can follow him here @_callum_jones.

What’s his type?

Callum’s celebrity crush is Transformers actress, Megan Fox.

When it comes to real-life dating, he fancies “girls with dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish.”

While we’re not sure what the white nail polish bit is about, he’s bound to meet a girl who ticks at least a few of those boxes in the Cape Town villa.

What has Callum said about Winter Love Island?

(ITV)

According to Callum, he is “prepared to go pretty far to get the girl” – and he has already caused some drama in the villa.

He’s also an avid cook, so perhaps he can improve on Tommy Fury’s tomato ketchup and mayonnaise concoction from last year.

When is the new series of Love Island on?

Winter Love Island kicks off at 9pm on ITV2 this Sunday (January 12).

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the live show, and see all the out-takes on Aftersun following the main event.