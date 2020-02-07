who-is-black-mask?-the-lowdown-on-the-birds-of-prey-villain

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Much anticipated Suicide Squad spin-off Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is out for release today.

The new film sees Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn team up with a new all-female gang to save a young girl from crime lord Black Mask.

Ewan McGregor brings Black Mask/Roman Sionis to life, with the Gotham City crime lord familiar to fans of the Batman comic book series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Mask.

Who is Black Mask?

A relatively new introduction to the DC Universe, Black Mask quickly shot up the ranks to become one of the most powerful crime bosses in Gotham City’s dark and criminal underbelly.

Known for physically and psychologically torturing his victims, Black Mask is an extremely wealthy, and extremely dangerous, criminal mastermind who is best known for being one of Batman’s arch rivals.

Not only is he an expert marksman, Black Mask is also markedly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and has an incredibly high pain threshold which, combined with his impressive endurance and stamina, makes him a constant thorn in Batman’s side.

A skilled escape artist and impressionist, Black Mask is known for his mastery of the murky world of disguise and subterfuge, while his impressive grasp of tactical analysis means he employs a range of different methods to get what he wants.

One of these methods is hypnosis, which he often uses to force people to wear one of his special masks, which render anyone who’s wearing one directly under his control.

What is the villain’s back story?

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (Warner Bros)

Black Mask’s backstory serves as a neat parallel to that of Bruce Wayne’s. Born Roman Sais to wealthy yet self-absorbed socialites in Gotham City, he was forced to become friends with a young Bruce Wayne as his parents sought to maintain a high social standing in the city.

His criminal career got off to a strong start when, as a young man, he burnt down his parent’s mansion after they disapproved of his relationship with the model Circe. Inheriting his father’s cosmetics company, he lacked the same know-how and destroyed the family business after he funded a make-up line which disfigured women.

To make matters worse, Circe then dumped him in front of his entire staff before Bruce Wayne offered to buy Janus Cosmetics on the proviso Sais hands over full control of the company. Broke and humiliated, Sais was hit by a bolt of lightning while visiting the family’s crypt, which he took to be a sign of his rebirth. Disgusted by his parent’s wearing of ‘masks’ in public and obsessed by disguises, he formed a criminal gang known under the guise of Black Mask, a disguise he made out of pieces of his father’s coffin.

Who plays him in the 2020 movie Birds of Prey?

Ewan McGregor takes on the role. According to Cinema Blend, McGregor said of Black Mask: “The key is not to come out and try to play the bad guy. Because I don’t know exactly what that would mean.

“So you try and understand why or try and understand why your character is the way he is. And in this case, he comes from a very rich family.

“He’s been sort of ousted from that family. He’s got very thin skin. He doesn’t like being criticised.”