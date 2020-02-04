who-is-biggs-chris?-meet-the-casa-amor-addition-from-glasgow

Casa Amor has returned to Love Island and already, plenty of the Islanders are looking a little distracted.

A whopping 12 new housemates have joined the current crop of stars and they aren’t exactly worried about getting between the current couples.

One of these hopefuls is 27-year-old Biggs Chris, a car body repair specialist and native Glaswegian.

But who is Biggs, what’s his type, and how can you follow him online? Here’s the lowdown…

Who is Biggs Chris and how old is he?

Biggs will likely make an impression in the villa with his cheeky humour as he describes himself as a “goofy, funny guy”. Really hammering this point home, he added that he’s “all about being funny and bringing a funny vibe. A sexy, funny vibe of course.”

His confidence doesn’t end there – as Biggs also gives himself a “humble 10” out of 10 for looks.

Before entering Love Island, Biggs worked as a car body repair specialist in Glasgow.

He likes to have fun as well, stating that he enjoys “going out and getting drunk.” and thinks this would be the perfect way to spend a first date.

Biggs also happens to be friends with former Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk, who has already wished him good luck in the competition.

Casa Amor: Meet the new Love Islanders

What’s Biggs’ type?

Biggs’ love of humour doesn’t end with himself – he also wants to find love with a “funny and happy” girl: “I’m happy 24/7 so I need someone like that, too.”

In terms of immediate turn offs, Biggs doesn’t like “moody girls” or “jealousy…a little bit is obviously fine, but not obsessed.”

As long as a partner fits this criteria, Biggs seems to have quite varied taste in women. When asked about his celebrity crush, he said: “There’s something about Sharon Osbourne. But I’d say Cardi B”.

One of the most important things to Biggs, in a relationship, is that his girlfriend is also his “best mate”.

What has Biggs said about Winter Love Island 2020?

Biggs is very excited about entering the villa and seems to have his strategy all planned out already.

He’s got his eye on a few of the women – suggesting Sophie, Rebecca, and Jess as potential matches, and adding that he thinks he could bring Jess’s “personality out more.”

If he finds love, he’s willing to do what it takes to win the girl of his dreams.

“I’m not worried about stepping on toes – I’ve got big feet,” he said.

Let’s hope no one crosses his path…

Is Biggs on Instagram?

He is indeed and let’s be honest, it would be a lot more surprising if a Love Island contestant didn’t have Instagram.

You can follow him @biggschrisx.

When is Love Island on TV?

Winter Love Island is shown on ITV2 every weekday and Sunday night from 9pm.

You can also catch Aftersun every Monday.