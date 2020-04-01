who-is-being-hospitalized?-a-look-at-the-numbers

News

by: Dina Bair, Katharin Czink

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 / 10: 57 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 31, 2020 / 10: 57 PM CDT

The stress over COVID-19 infection spans generations and now epidemiologists have crunched the numbers to reveal who is most at risk of going to the hospital and dying in this crisis.

All people of all ages are equally likely to get infection with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the way the body handles the viral assault and whether someone succumbs to complications from the infection varies by age.

WGN’s Dina Bair has a closer look at the numbers.