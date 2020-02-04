who-is-alexi-eraclides?-love-island-lad-and-butler-in-the-buff-from-essex

It’s official – Casa Amor is back and ready to stir up a load more drama on Winter Love Island.

One of the 12 new Islanders who has joined the show is 23-year-old Alexi Eraclides, who is no stranger to showing off his abs thanks to his work as a butler in the buff.

Before heading into the villa the Essex lad revealed that he knows Jess Gale, having previously slid into her DMs following a night out “but nothing came of it.”

It remains to be seen how the pair will get along on Love Island. Here’s all you need to know about Alexi…

(ITV)

Who is Alexi Eraclides?

Alexi earns a living as a butler in the buff – which means he spends his time serving food and drink without wearing many clothes at all.

But this isn’t the first time he’s tried to find love on national TV – in the summer 2018, he appeared on Blind Date (in his work clothes, rather than swimwear).

Ahead of his appearance on the show, he told Metro.co.uk that he wasn’t too keen on doing the Blind Date, but gave it a go after deciding it was a “bit of me.”

The naked waiter also said his work isn’t always easy going and revealed a woman once had to be locked in a room during a hen party because she wouldn’t leave him alone.

“It got to the point where she was in my face and started pulling me,” he said.

“I was like, ‘Look I’m gonna have to leave if she doesn’t leave me alone’.

“She was offering me money to do things, she was saying all sorts of stuff. They ended up locking her in a room while I carried on.”

It seems not is all perfect in Alexi’s world then, who says he makes a great Islander because he’s “single” – which is a little bit weird.

“I’m a confident, outgoing guy. I’m single and looking to find someone plus I’m positive and chatty,” he says.

“Funny” Alexi reckons he’s an “8.5 to 9 out of 10” with cracking pecs too.

Is Alexi on Instagram?

Isn’t everyone these days? The ‘buff butler’ regularly updates his page with photos of him at work or with pals.

There are also a number of photos of Alexi posing solo and pouting in front of doors, walls or houses, often accompanied by the odd motiviational quote or two.

The Islander appears to be a big fan of holidaying to party islands in the Mediterranean, with Ibiza and Magaluf on his holidays.

What’s Alexi’s type?

Watch out Nas Majeed, because Alexi has got his eyes on Demi Rose – fitting for a man who reckons “Heartbreaker” by will.i.am. sums him up.

“I want someone funny, fit and flirty,” he says. “Attraction is important to me but also I like someone who is not stuck up or too timid because I’m quite outgoing. I want someone to bounce off.”

Hopefully he doesn’t mean that last part literally. Bubble football, anyone?

And how does he meet women? Through his work, naturally.

“I don’t use chat up lines,” he adds. “I’m very spontaneous and just say what I’m thinking there and then.” Well, that’s fairly worrying.

However, stuck-up or “cold” girls better turn away now – or turn on the heating, at least.

How does he know Jess Gale?

The pair met on a night out, before sending a couple of messages over Instagram.

He said of their meeting: “We exchanged Instagrams then we sent a few messages but nothing came of it.

“It’ll be interesting to see how we get on when we meet again.”

What has Alexi said about Winter Love Island?

Ahhh watch out Islanders – Alexi has admitted that he’s “not worried about loyalty” and won’t mind stepping on people’s toes.

“I’m ruthless,” he says. “If I want something I’m going to go for it, especially if there’s a girl I’ve got my eyes on.”

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.