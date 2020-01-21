who-has-the-most-followers-on-tiktok-and-how-do-people-make-money-on-it?

TikTok has enjoyed unprecedented success since its international launch in September 2017.

It was previously Musical.ly, an app which allowed users to lip-sync to 15-second audio tracks, before it was bought over by ByteDance in 2017.

The Chinese video sharing service is the go-to app for tweens across the world, but beyond the viral video challenges and celebrity lip syncs there’s some serious earning potential on the platform.

Which is no surprise really, seeing as it’s now used by 1.5 billion users worldwide.

So, who has the most followers on TikTok and who are the app’s biggest earners?

And more importantly – how do people make money on the it?!

Who has the most followers on TikTok?

At time of writing, the top followed TikTok accounts are:

Loren Grey (@lorengray) 38.1 million

(@lorengray) 38.1 million Zach King (@zachking) 32.1 million

(@zachking) 32.1 million Baby Arial (@babyarial) 30.2 million

(@babyarial) 30.2 million Riyaz Aly (@riyaz.14) 27.4 million

(@riyaz.14) 27.4 million Kristen Hancher (@kirstenhancher) 23.3 million

(@kirstenhancher) 23.3 million Gilmher Croes (@gilmhercroes) 22.9 million

(@gilmhercroes) 22.9 million Jacob Sartorius (@jacobsartorius) 21.9 million

(@jacobsartorius) 21.9 million Nisha Guaragain (@nishaguragain) 21.6 million

(@nishaguragain) 21.6 million Awez Darba r (@awezdarbar) 21.6 million

r (@awezdarbar) 21.6 million Arishfa Khan (@_arishfakhan_) 21.1 million

How do people make money on TikTok?

When scrolling the app, it’s not immediately clear how people make money through their videos, but there are big opportunities for influencers to monetise their content through sponsorship deals.

Similar to Instagram, brands pay influencers to promote their products and music through via their video skits.

It’s a particularly powerful platform for labels and musicians because of its focus on music.

Influencers simply need to use the song in their background of their video, and viewers can click through to the artist directly.

While content creators should disclose when posts are paid for using #ad, the space is currently less regulated than Instagram.

Top 10 earners on TikTok

Unsurprisingly the users with the most folllowers are also the ones with the biggest earning potential.

According to Online Casinos, who use a formula which takes into account follower count and engagements, these are the TikTokers with the highest earning potential, as well as what they could earn per post:

Loren Grey – $190.5k (£145.8k)

– $190.5k (£145.8k) Baby Arial – $151k (£115.5k)

– $151k (£115.5k) Zach King – $160.5k (£122.8)

– $160.5k (£122.8) Riyaz Aly – $137k (£104.80)

– $137k (£104.80) Kristen Hancher – $116.5k (£89.1k)

– $116.5k (£89.1k) Gilmher Croes – $114.5k (£87.5k)

– $114.5k (£87.5k) Nisha Guaragain – $108k (£82.61k)

– $108k (£82.61k) Jacob Sartorius – $109.5k (£83.7k)

– $109.5k (£83.7k) Awez Darba r – $108k (£82.6k)

r – $108k (£82.6k) Jiffpom – $102.5k (£78.4k)

Career change, anyone?

MORE: Fortnite TikTok competition lets you add your own dance move emote

MORE: The latest TikTok trend sees people eating cereal out of each other’s mouths





