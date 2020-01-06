who-has-breda-killed-as-she-leaves-in-hollyoaks-later?

Breda McQueen’s storyline will come to a dramatic head in tonight’s Hollyoaks Later, where Lisa is set to find some incriminating evidence in the form of her late father’s ring.

She initially believes it will serve as evidence against Mercedes, and successfully add another few years to her sentence.

Will Goldie – who is more in the know about her mum’s treacherous potential – step in, and divert the blame?

All will be revealed tonight.

In the meantime, we look at Breda’s track record and hit list.

Who has Breda McQueen killed so far?

The serial killer has claimed the lives of six people so far in Hollyoaks with a few others hanging in the balance.

Carl Costello

Breda killed Carl shortly after entering the soap, revealing her murderous side to viewers almost straight away.

Following his feud with the McQueen family, Breda killed Carl by hitting him over the head with a rock.

Glenn Donovan

Breda laced Glen’s drink with potassium chloride, after he cheated on Grace with Maxine and subsequently manipulated them both.

This marked the beginning of her killing spree of ‘bad dads’ in Hollyoaks.

Russ Owen

Russ was originally in Hollyoaks between 2004 to 2008, before returning in 2018 as Mercedes’ fiance.

He earned himself a place in Breda’s bad books when he secretly got Goldie pregnant but forced her to have an abortion.

Breda’s method? A swift blow with a hammer.

Louis Loveday

Breda bludgeoned Louis with a phone (?!) after discovering he knew she had already murdered three men.

Mac Nightingale

Mac Nightingale had blackmailed Breda into killing his son James, after finding out about her previous kills.

However, he ended up getting a taste of his own medicine after accidentally eating a poisoned lasagne cooked by Breda.

Harry Thompson

Harry Thomson came to a bitter end when Breda discovered he was planning to run away from the village, leaving his newborn son behind.

What she didn’t realise is that he had already changed his mind by the time they ran into one another.

Sadly for Harry, it was too late.

In a flashback sequence, it was also revealed Breda killed a man named Wes in 1986 as well as her former, abusive partner Vinnie.

Who else has Breda targeted?

Breda tried to kill Darren earlier this week for delaying her getaway with his father, Jack.

In tonight’s episode, she will also set her sights on John Paul.

In the past, she has also tried to kill Mercedes and James Nightingale twice respectively, as well as Joel.

Then of course, she’s still holding Tony hostage at her pig farm.

Actress Moya Brady told Metro.co.uk that she secretly hopes her character doesn’t get caught, and that it would be a unique twist if she managed to evade justice.

She said: ‘I’d like to think she was still out in the world, causing mayhem and being a dangerous old lady. You don’t see many dangerous old ladies, just men don’t you? I don’t think she should have been punished. But I understand for that kind of character, viewers need that pay off.’

Hollyoaks Later airs tonight at 9pm on E4.





